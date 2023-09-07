CONCERT REVIEW: Yo-Yo Ma-gic

W

Yes, Ma was a child prodigy. Yes, his control and creativity are perfect, eliciting giggles with tremolos and soft sighs with deep runs. But he is so affectionate. He is tender and earnest, free from self-consciousness, unburdened by prestige. Affectionate with the music, affectionate with the orchestra, affectionate with his audience. He’s the exact opposite of the narcissistic soloist that tosses around phrases like “best cellist alive” or “most important concerto ever written.”



During dress rehearsal, he told the orchestra they weren’t showing the audience the music, they were sharing it, musicians and listeners, all together.



The concerto ends with an exposed, mournful solo and a crashing finale. Another standing ovation, more tight hugs. Then a second bow, this time running over to the cello section, wrapping the first chair, John Marshall, in his arms (which turns Marshall's face turn beet red), then two arms high above his head and two thumbs way up.



The calls for encore are inevitable.



Ma comes back onstage with his cello and a microphone. He compliments the hall. He is delighted by how friendly the Spokane Symphony is, since, in his words, “friendliness is the basis for great music making.” Then he sits in the soloist chair. “Let me tell you a story,” he says.



He tells the story of Joan Degerstrom. He waves to her in the front row. He thanks her for loving the Fox. For an encore, he plays the love theme from Cinema Paradiso, a film about a young boy falling in love with cinema. Then, with one swoop of his bow, he gets the whole audience to sing, “Happy birthday dear Joan, happy birthday to you!”

When the instruments stopped fiddling and the hall hushed, two members of the Board of Trustees walked on stage. Each were former cellists, inspired as young children by Ma. The symphony was hit like every other performing arts organization by COVID, they say. It isn’t out of the woods yet. Season subscriptions were still available. Donations were welcome. They want to give their children the same opportunity they had to hear the beautiful music that Ma, and others, play.The symphony launched into their first two pieces without the soloist. Dvořák’s “Slavonic Dances” was energetic and optimistic. Then came Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 in B minor, “The Unfinished.” The enigmatic work shifts quickly between moments of mourning and relief, then tender sweetness shattered by timpani, then pleasing sadness stomped out by determination, finally concluding peacefully. If Schubert wrote a symphony describing the emotional rollercoaster of a post-pandemic, multi-million dollar classical music organization, it might have sounded a lot like this one.He got a standing ovation by just walking onstage. Tight hugs to the conductor and concertmaster. Heart hands to the audience. Swaying and smiling as the orchestra introduces Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B Minor, which the program calls the most important cello concerto ever written. He steals the theme introduced by the French horn, aggressively etching it into the air with his bow, then melting into a heartbreaking melody.