Not only can jewelry elevate and complete any outfit, but it can also serve as a marker of some of life's most important moments.

Jewelry Design Center, which opened in Spokane in 1977, is a family-owned and operated business that offers custom pieces, jewelry collections and jewelry repair at three locations: Spokane, Kennewick and Missoula.

click to enlarge Where to Shop: Jewelry Design Center and other local jewelry stores (2)

"No matter the budget or price point or specifications that you're looking for, [we'll]... help you find that and kind of guide you through the process, which can be pretty scary and intimidating," says Jewelry Design Center's administrative assistant and media director Kayla Keane.

Quality is of utmost importance to the center when they're sourcing jewelry, resulting in their collection of exclusive brands such as A.Jaffe, Noam Carver and Mikimoto.

They also have a myriad of sizes, shapes and colors of diamonds available across various price points. Keane says that only about 10% of the diamonds they receive make it onto the showroom floor to provide customers with quality products.

click to enlarge Where to Shop: Jewelry Design Center and other local jewelry stores (3)

Jewelry Design Center works with guests shopping for a variety of events, but Keane says weddings and engagements are their bread and butter.

A wide variety of rings and bands are available, and there are extensive customization options for center stone placements and other design elements. And weddings aren't just about the bride and groom, so the store carries champagne flutes, Buck knives and watches that are often purchased as gifts for members of wedding parties.

click to enlarge Where to Shop: Jewelry Design Center and other local jewelry stores (4)

JEWELRY DESIGN CENTER

821 N. Division St., Spokane;
1350 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick;
2501 Brooks St., Missoula
jewelrydesigncenter.com

Plus, Jewelry Design Center allows you to make your own pieces or gifts for loved ones even more memorable with extensive engraving options, including a hand engraver that can take on more detailed projects.

"We do it all 100% here in house," says Keane about their custom design options. "It is fully customizable, meaning throughout the entire process you have every opportunity to make little changes or alterations."

Overall, Keane says Jewelry Design Center prioritizes making customers' experiences in store as seamless and fun as possible.

"We really just want to make every client feel at home when they come to our store," she says.

More to Check Out

TENEFF JEWELRY
421 W. Riverside Ave. Ste. 280

Since 1944, Teneff Jewelry has worked to provide quality goldsmithing services and custom design work to jewelry lovers throughout Spokane. Although they have always been known for their skillful goldsmithing, they recently began selling their own custom designs, which are made with sustainable materials by using 100% recycled gold and lab grown diamonds and gems — both of which are identical to their earth-mined counterparts. They also use 3D printers to create a model of your custom pieces before completing the design in metal. Their collection includes both classic pieces and nature-inspired jewelry that are great for engagements, weddings or a gift for any special occasions.

PARAGON GEM SERVICES
421 W. Riverside Ave. Ste. 1050

Located in the Paulson Center, Paragon Gem Services offers a unique and completely personalized shopping experience with one-on-one appointments for all services, ranging from jewelry repair, restoration and redesign to creating pieces with extensive customization options. "I do try to encourage people if they're wanting something special, I'm not a last-minute shopping location," says owner Meaghan LaPrath. "And I'm OK with that, because in return what people get is to be a part of the experience of getting exactly what they want and having it be the highest quality."

CHERYL BURCHELL GOLDSMITHS
1524 Northwest Blvd., Coeur d'Alene

In Coeur d'Alene, Cheryl Burchell Goldsmiths carries an extensive variety of pieces, including necklaces and earrings, and offers repair and custom design services. One of Burchell's goals for shoppers is to make the process as simple and informative as possible. "The biggest thing with a jewelry store is some folks are sort of afraid to walk in the door," she says. "We like to work with our people that come in and work within the means that they have... we try to steer them in a direction that makes sense for them."

