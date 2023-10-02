Works of Love, Works of Art

By

click to enlarge Works of Love, Works of Art
Washington State Quilters photo

Hundreds of tiny pieces of colorful fabric held together by undulating stitchery are what make quilts so magical to behold. And for three days in October, you'll have a chance to see more than 500 of these inspired creations on display at the Washington State Quilters Spokane Chapter's 45TH ANNUAL QUILT SHOW.

Quilts of all types — traditional, modern and art — crafted by regional makers will be featured. Enjoy viewing them and then vote on your favorites. If you get inspired to try quilting, or if you just want to hone your skills, a stroll through the Merchant's Mall offers the opportunity to explore quilting techniques and tools. Master Quilters will also be doing demonstrations. And don't forget to enter the raffle — tickets are $1 each — for a chance to win a king-size quilt called "Farm Girl's Garden." Washington State Quilters is a non-profit devoted to enhancing the art of quilt making as well as the conservation and preservation of quilts.

If you'd like to take some of the magic home, and perhaps get a start on holiday shopping, quilts will also be offered for sale. Or if there's a particular quilt style that catches your eye, you can also ask its creator about a commission. This is art with a purpose: A beautiful quilt used as bedding can become the focal point of bedroom decor, while also offering warmth and comfort.

"Quilts are both works of love and works of art," notes Dina Pappas, incoming president of Washington State Quilters. "The quilter thoughtfully chose each pattern and fabric to create the finished work of art... They were made to cover precious loved ones in all situations."

The Spokane chapter of the Washington State Quilters 45th annual show, Oct. 20-22, 10 am-6 pm, $15 admission for all three days, Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, wsqspokane.org.

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Gifts for Urban Homesteaders

By Katarina Hockema

Gifts for Urban Homesteaders

This is not the greatest story about Tenacious D, this is just a tribute

By Seth Sommerfeld

This is not the greatest story about Tenacious D, this is just a tribute

Heat Speak singer/songwriter Dario Ré used his time cooped up at home to meticulously craft his new solo album, Holy Moon

By Seth Sommerfeld

Heat Speak singer/songwriter Dario R&eacute; used his time cooped up at home to meticulously craft his new solo album, Holy Moon
More »

Latest in Lifestyle

Spokane candlemakers are crafting a healthy sense of calm

By Seth Sommerfeld

Spokane candlemakers are crafting a healthy sense of calm

Lolo

By Summer Sandstrom

Lolo

Whitworth University's Patricia Bruininks ponders the meaning of hope

By Renée Sande

Whitworth University's Patricia Bruininks ponders the meaning of hope

Moving Forward

By Anne McGregor

Moving Forward
More »
More Lifestyle
All Health & Home

Things To Do

Minecraft: The Exhibition

Minecraft: The Exhibition @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation