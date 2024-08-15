Artists To Watch 2024

click to enlarge Artists To Watch 2024
Cover photo by Alicia Hauff

Music scenes are not monoliths.

While a city or region’s musical identity is often talked about in sweeping terms, the reality is that a music scene isn’t some behemoth. Rather, it’s much closer to a collection of wildly different microorganisms symbiotically working together — consciously or unknowingly — to form a greater whole.

That interconnected bond was frayed when COVID-19 put a halt to almost all non-digital musical interactions, and we’re still feeling the aftershocks of that disaster. It’s why the Inlander hasn’t had a proper Artists to Watch issue since 2019, even if we’re still admittedly overdo for a proper dive into the rising musical acts locals should keep their eyes — and ears — on.

To get a breadth of the scene, we informally asked a slew of scene regulars which acts they’re excited about in order to fill this feature with a spectrum of sound. While there are loads of excellent scene staples around town, we also wanted to focus these five profiles on up-and-coming new acts who’ve entered the Inland Northwest musical landscape within the past five years. The hope is that readers dive in and check out not only artists in their genre/taste wheelhouse, but also those from micro scenes they might not even realize are popping around the Lilac City.

There are so many worthwhile acts around town that we weren’t able to cover this go ‘round, so we’ll make sure to not take a five-year break before the next edition of Artists to Watch.

Till then, see you at the show(s)…

— SETH SOMMERFELD, Inlander Music Editor

Tags

Artists to Watch: Room 13

By Seth Sommerfeld

Artists to Watch: Room 13

Artists to Watch: YP

By Victor Corral Martinez

Artists to Watch: YP

Artists to Watch: Vika & The Velvets

By Madison Pearson

Artists to Watch: Vika & The Velvets

Artists to Watch: Hayes Noble

By Azaria Podplesky

Artists to Watch: Hayes Noble
More »

Inlander staffers nominate their personal picks for Song of the Summer

By Inlander Staff

Inlander staffers nominate their personal picks for Song of the Summer

Artists to Watch: Room 13

By Seth Sommerfeld

Artists to Watch: Room 13

Artists to Watch: YP

By Victor Corral Martinez

Artists to Watch: YP

Artists to Watch: Vika & The Velvets

By Madison Pearson

Artists to Watch: Vika & The Velvets
More »

The beat goes on: Remembering Spokane drummer Drey Davis

By Fope Seriki

The beat goes on: Remembering Spokane drummer Drey Davis
More Music News
All Music
Built to Spill

Built to Spill @ Knitting Factory

Fri., Aug. 16, 8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • August 15-21, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation