The Spokane-centric musical festival Volume returns after five-year hiatus

click to enlarge Enumclaw is ready to rock Volume on Friday night.

"It was always absolute madness."

Singer-songwriter Karli Fairbanks says this as she looks back at her previous Volume performances, remembering the wild energy she received from the crowds. It was because, she thinks, people would wait all year for Volume to check out all the local bands they had heard about but not yet seen.

"It's like all these people who have been on the peripheral of the local music scene decide to show up and participate," she says. "You get these really enthusiastic crowds."

After a five-year, COVID-induced hiatus, Volume, the Inlander-founded music festival celebrating local, regional and national bands, is back, taking over the town on Friday and Saturday with 100 bands on 10 stages.

Volume first took shape through a concert at the Knitting Factory in 2010 featuring the Inlander's "Bands to Watch": Matthew Winters, Space Opera 77, Jaeda, Ze Krau and FAUS.

There was no Volume the next year, but the fest returned in 2012, bringing 39 bands to six venues. By 2016, Volume had reached 100 bands across 10 stages. The 2019 Volume would, unbeknownst to all, be the last for a while because of COVID.

Though a media partner, the Inlander is not running the festival anymore. That task belongs to local talent buyer Ryker and Brayton Dawson of HaveUHeard!?, along with The Great PNW owner and creative director Joel Barbour.

Ryker and Barbour reached out to the Inlander on about reviving Volume. The timing wasn't right when Ryker first showed interest; things aligned when Barbour asked and the pair teamed up to bring Volume back.

Ryker is grateful for the block party-type festivals available in Spokane, but those only highlight one street, they say. Volume, on the other hand, is a downtown celebration.

"This is so collaborative and so inclusive of the entire downtown community," Ryker says. "What was being missed, more than anything, is the collaboration between all of the people, the venues, the press, the music, the fans, all of it coming together in one moment. That's what Volume really brings. It's almost like a big music reunion. 'Let's all get together for one weekend of the year, and just party.'"

When it came to building this year's lineup, diversity and inclusivity were the main goals. Ryker and Fairbanks, who was on the booking team, wanted a blend of genres, of course, but also a mix of identities among performers on stage, which would hopefully lead to a mix of identities among audience members.

"We are looking for a diaspora of art," Ryker says. "We are looking for a range of art, and we want to make sure different cultures and communities are represented. That's always the first filter. The second filter is we want to make sure it feels very local. It's a celebration of local music, but then beyond that, it's a celebration of regional music with a tad bit of national touch."

"When you go to a festival, you want to see stuff that's exciting and upbeat and something different," Fairbanks says. "Keeping a mix has always been the history of Volume, and we wanted to push that even further."

Visually, Barbour simply wanted to let everyone know Volume was back with bright colors and a fun play on the peace sign ("V for Volume") that he brought to the posters and banners for the 2019 festival. He also wanted the look of the festival to match its inviting nature. The tagline, after all, is "A music festival for all."

"As we're bringing it back, we don't really want to overcomplicate things," he says. "We're excited to bring the biggest music festival in Spokane back downtown. This is a big, pivotal year. This is a building-block year."

Fairbanks echoed the building-block sentiment, saying Volume, and live music in general, could use a lot of community support. She says it's the drum she's been beating her entire adult life.

"You have to show up to shows," she says. "If no one's at shows, shows stop happening. If you want a festival, you have to show up to the festival and help us build it back from being gone for five years and the next year can be even bigger. We're all in it together. We all have to show up." ♦

VOLUME NEED-TO-KNOWS

Fri, Sept. 13 & Sat, Sept. 14 with music starting at 5 pm

LINEUP & SCHEDULE

To see the full schedule of acts, visit volumespokane.com.

TICKETS

Buy tickets in advance at volumespokane.com and pick up your wristbands at one of the three ticket offices; or just stop in at a ticket office and purchase directly there.

A two-day general admission pass is $65.

A single-day festival pass runs $45. VIP passes are $130, and include parking, Volume merch, access to the VIP lounge and a secret in-festival VIP event.

A single venue, one-night-only ticket is $15.

TICKET PICKUP

Pre-purchased festival wristbands can be picked up Sept. 12 at the Chameleon (an extra $5 gets you into a pre-Volume party, featuring Vika & the Velvets, the Bed Heads, T.S the Solution, YP and Weepwave). Passes can be picked up during Volume at one of three ticket offices: the Washington Cracker Building; Saranac Commons; and the old Pistole Boardshop building next to Red Room Lounge. Ticket offices open at 4 pm Friday and Saturday; also check out The Great PNW Volume merch tent at the Washington Cracker Building.

VENUES

The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St.

The Chameleon, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. (Thursday only/separate ticket)

The District Bar, 916 W. First Ave. (Friday only)

Mootsy's, 406 W. Sprague Ave.

nYne Bar and Bistro, 232 W. Sprague Ave.

Q Lounge, 228 W. Sprague Ave.

Red Room Lounge, 521 W. Sprague Ave.

Saranac Commons, 19 W. Main Ave. (The fest's only free and only all-ages venue.)

Washington Cracker Building, 304 W. Pacific Ave.

Zola, 22 W. Main Ave.