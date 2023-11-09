At Mt. Spokane, expect ideal conditions regardless of the weather, plus a new high-altitude taphouse

At Mt. Spokane, expect ideal conditions regardless of the weather, plus a new high-altitude taphouse
Mt. Spokane photo
Mt. Spokane's Progression Park helps skiers and boarders learn the ropes of the rails, tables and kickers.

When your mountain towers over a city with the same name, there comes a level of responsibility that other mountains may not feel. Mount Spokane is truly Spokane's mountain, not just in name, but also because the ski area there embraces its role in the community that sprawls out around it.

"Part of making improvements to the mountain is protecting the heritage and the culture and the community of the mountain," says Jodi Kayler, assistant general manager of Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park.

In recent years, the ski area has expanded its footprint and installed new lifts. This year, visitors won't see anything on that scale but rather smaller changes that improve the overall experience on the mountain.

Over the previous two offseasons, Mt. Spokane acquired two new snowcats for grooming. This offseason alone, the mountain invested in two more. Those upgrades come in concert with an expansion to the snow service team, as Mt. Spokane looks to offer ideal conditions on the slopes regardless of the weather.

"We're really committed to being the best groomed mountain in the region, which means that we have fantastic terrain for all levels of skiers no matter what the conditions. We know we have great powder days, but we want to make sure skiing and snowboarding is exceptional on all days," Kayler says.

Not just days, but nights as well. Mt. Spokane offers night skiing Wednesday through Saturday until 9 pm, with two lifts serving 16 illuminated runs.

"There aren't many ski resorts in the country where in 20 minutes you can be off of work and headed up the mountain. And we're the only mountain in the region that's open 9 am to 9 pm, four days a week, so your lift ticket gets you 12 hours of skiing, which is the best value in the region," Kayler says.

TRICKED OUT

Then there's the terrain park. Mt. Spokane is so committed to it that the mountain employs a full-time team dedicated specifically to developing and maintaining the park.

"It is the biggest terrain park in the region," Kayler says. "It's very central to our mountain, and it's not just popular and fun, but we really embrace the idea of community. It's for skiers and snowboarders of all ages."

While the terrain park is open for people of all ages, those of a certain age will be treated to a unique beverage experience. Just off the Parkway Express lift, at the top of the terrain park, the No-Li Mountain Taphouse will be pouring beers out of a converted storage container all season long. Like the many visitors who will catch air in the terrain park, the Mountain Taphouse took to the skies this fall as a helicopter carried it up the mountain.

For those too young to enjoy the high-altitude bar, Mt. Spokane has a bevy of offerings to help youngsters safely take in the terrain park.

The Progression Park, where inexperienced skiers and boarders can learn the ropes of the rails, tables and kickers, has been moved to a more accessible location off the Beginners' Luck lift. There are also classes available through Mt. Spokane's expansive ski school program, which focuses specifically on safety and technique for navigating terrain park features.

"It's a four-week program where we teach you from the very beginning on how to safely and confidently hit different kinds of features. It's all about safety and doing it right. We just launched that program last year, but we're really expanding it this year — expanding the curriculum on it, along with the expansion of the Progression Park," Kayler says.

While the Progression Park has been moved, Mt. Spokane's main terrain park still snakes all the way down the Hidden Treasure face of the mountain on the Half Hitch and Lamonga Pass runs. ♦

Q&A WITH KRISTIN WHITAKER

What's the best advice you have to keep people injury-free?

No. 1 would be to know your limits, whether that's physically or what kind of terrain you should be in or not in, or if the conditions are past your comfort level. Basically, if you know your limits in all of those, you'll have a higher likelihood of remaining safe.

What do you love most about Mt. Spokane?

Besides powder, I would say the people of Mt. Spokane. The way that they welcome folks to enjoy the mountain, to make the mountain their own home, and to make Mt. Spokane a part of their family, is a level of care and service I haven't experienced anywhere else.

What's your favorite place to ski or snowboard on the mountain?

There are some really great tree areas if you know where you're going or are with a local who can show you the goods. But my favorite named run is Gary's Glory. It's a really long intermediate run with outstanding views toward Spokane, and the afternoon runs on that where you can take in a sunset are just mind blowing.

Kristin Whitaker, the ski patrol director at Mt. Spokane, has been patrolling the slopes there for 15 years. During the offseason you can find this self-described "marketing geek" enjoying time on her motorcycle.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Community, Close By"

More Snowlander
