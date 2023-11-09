From snow hiking with a beer to eagle watching in Coeur d'Alene, consider these local options for winter fun

Winter in the Inland Northwest can be long, dark and cold, so you might as well just jump in and enjoy all it has to offer. Sure, we're well known for our five epic ski resorts within a short drive, but there's lots to do for non-skiers, too.



SNOWSHOEING

Snowshoeing stands out as one of the most inclusive winter sports available. Unlike snowboarding and skiing, which require specialized technique and training, snowshoeing solely relies on the ability to walk. A multitude of guided tours and rental services in the Inland Northwest optimize the activity's accessibility to the public.

Spokane Parks & Recreation offers tours throughout the season, priced between $20 and $60. The excursions come equipped with all the necessary gear and are led by seasoned guides. Each is characterized by a distinct activity, ranging from wildlife spotting during the trek to commemorating an outing with beer tasting afterward. Transportation is often provided.

For the independent adventurers, all that's required is a pair of snowshoes and, if desired, trekking poles. Rentals are available at most ski resorts as well as many outdoor recreation equipment stores.

When selecting a location to snowshoe, it is crucial to ensure that there is a sufficient layer of snow covering the ground. While snow cover is not guaranteed at lower elevations, the regional mountains consistently offer a sufficient layer. Many sites provide groomed trails designated for snowshoers. While not necessary, walking these trails allows for a much easier journey. Once a destination is in mind, it's crucial to plan for parking arrangements. Many Washington and Idaho state parks mandate parking permits for visitors.

ICE SKATING

Riverfront Park's Numerica Skate Ribbon transforms into an ice-skating haven every November, inviting seasoned and novice skaters alike to lace up their skates and embrace the thrill of gliding on ice.

The ice-skating ribbon consists of a 16-foot-wide, 650-foot-long pathway attached to a 3,500-square-foot frozen pond. Amid a picturesque Northwest-inspired landscape, skaters can navigate gentle inclines and declines along the twisting path.

The Skate Ribbon's ticketing facility, shared with the Numerica SkyRide, evokes the cozy charm of a mountain ski lodge, complete with the Sky Ribbon Café offering a selection of food and a dining area adorned with large windows.

Once the season kicks off, the Numerica Skate Ribbon is open from 11 am to 8 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11 am to 9 pm Friday and Saturday. Prospective skaters can buy either a one-hour day pass or a season pass. Skates are not included but are available for rent.

Every Friday in December and January, starting at 6 pm, the ice-skating ribbon ignites with spirit during "DJ Night on the Ice." With themed nights, music and lights, the weekly event adds an extra spark to visitors' ice-skating escapades. On "Cheap Skate Tuesdays," each paid admission grants free skate rentals.

Seasonal ice-skating festivities extend until at least the end of February.

BALD EAGLE WATCHING

Eagle watching has soared to become one of the ultimate winter pursuits around Coeur d'Alene since the Bureau of Land Management began counting the iconic birds of prey in 1974. Since then, hundreds of eagles on their southward migration have paused at the lake each year to rest and feed on spawning kokanee salmon.

The eagles soar, roost and hunt the area from November through February. According to the BLM, some of the best places to view the eagles are Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and Mineral Ridge Trailhead. Several tour companies also offer eagle-watching cruises.

Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises provides two-hour excursions, boating passengers to Wolf Lodge Bay to witness the eagles' hunting prowess as they swoop and snatch fish from the water's surface.

"It's an awe-inspiring sight to see these magnificent birds in the wild from the comfort of a cruise boat," says Tenor Ellis, a captain with Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises.

During the trip, Tenor says, boat captains offer insights about the birds, telling passengers about their presence in the area, dietary habits and significance to North Idaho.

December usually marks the peak of the eagles' migration numbers. Last year, the highest number of eagles recorded in a week was 227.

"Many people don't get the chance to see bald eagles in their natural habitat, let alone a large number of them up close and personal," Tenor says. "It's one of the most spectacular wildlife viewing excursions in the Northwest."

SNOW TUBING

Striking the perfect harmony between leisure and thrill, snow enthusiasts delight in the exhilarating rush of speeding down slopes while savoring the effortless joy of this winter activity. Fortunately, the Inland Northwest offers a host of fantastic tubing destinations.

Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg features four tubing lanes. The resort is open from 10 am to 2 pm, and sessions extend for a duration of two hours. However, an additional 3 pm tubing session is available on Saturdays and holidays. A gondola ride and tube rental are included with purchase of a ticket.

Bear Creek Lodge on Mount Spokane, a resort dedicated to tubing, offers the largest tubing hill in the region. With a 90-foot-high slope that stretches nearly 800 feet long, tubers are promised a lengthy ride. The tubing sessions run for 1.5 hours during regular hours, but early birds can enjoy an extended two-hour session starting at 10 am.

Finally, nestled on Schweitzer Mountain, Hermit's Hollow Tubing Center offers another picturesque tubing experience. With two lanes stretching around 300 feet, thrill-seekers can race down the slopes while taking in breathtaking views. Day sessions last for 1.5 hours, while those seeking a nighttime adventure can enjoy extended 2.5-hour sessions.

After each ride down, at all three locations, tubers are provided with an effortless ascent back to the top via a moving carpet or tow rope.

To secure any tubing slot, online reservations are highly recommended due to popularity during peak winter months. ♦