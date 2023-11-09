Snowlander: Outdoor events and excursions, ski resort highlights and more

click to enlarge Get warmed up at Sandpoint's Jack Frost Fest.

MOONLIGHT TOURS

Put on some snowshoes and hike Mount Spokane on a beautiful moonlight tour through some of the mountain's snowy, wooded areas. Groups are led by an experienced guide; however, you should probably have a bit of snow sports experience before embarking on this journey. Peacefully make your way through the woods in about 2 1/2 hours while basking in the moonlight and enjoying the company of fellow snow enthusiasts. The registration fee covers snowshoes, poles and headlamp rental, as well as instruction and transportation. Tours meet at Yoke's Fresh Market in Mead and bus up the mountain together.



— MADISON PEARSON





JACK FROST FEST

Get pumped for winter with other snow enthusiasts at the sixth annual Jack Frost Fest held in Sandpoint's Granary Arts District. The daylong celebration features food, drinks provided by Matchwood Brewing, activities for all ages, and a packed live music schedule. Catch local bands like Bridges Home, The Two Tracks and General Mojo's, and stay warm while dancing, grooving, and sipping on some warm beverages from Evans Brothers Coffee. Make sure to bundle up because the event takes place outside — good practice for the chilly season to come.

— MADISON PEARSON

Jack Frost Fest • Sat, Nov. 18 from 11:30 am-7 pm • Free admission • All ages • Sandpoint's Granary Arts District • mattoxfarm.com • 352-601-6196

SARS SANDPOINT SKI SWAP

Sat, Nov. 11 from 8 am-2 pm, Bonner County Fairgrounds

Browse through skis, snowboards, bindings, boots and more gear to prepare for the season. The event also includes vendor booths from around the Northwest. Proceeds benefit the Schweitzer Alpine Racing School's programs. sars.net

WARREN MILLER'S ALL TIME

Wed, Nov. 15 at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Hayden Discount Cinema, skilookout.com

Fri, Nov. 17 at 6 pm, Wenatchee Convention Center, missionridge.com

Sat, Nov. 25 at 7 pm, Noah's Loft (Silver Mountain Resort), silvermt.com

Celebrate the birth of ski towns like Sun Valley and Aspen, icons and innovators like the original hotdoggers, and the most outlandish locations ever skied.

PRAY FOR SNOW PARTY

Fri, Nov. 17 at 5 pm, Perry Street Brewing

This annual party marks the beginning of the snow sports season with a Dance for Snow contest, drinks and more. perrystreetbrewing.com

CHRISTMAS ON THE MOUNTAIN

Sun, Dec. 17 from 9 am-6 pm, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort

A day of holiday-themed activities for the entire family including pictures with Santa, a torchlight parade and more. missionridge.com

MT. SPOKANE NIGHT SKI

Dec. 20-March 16, Wed-Sat from 3-9 pm, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

Ski in the dark on Mt. Spokane's 16-lighted runs. mtspokane.com

SKI WITH SANTA DAY

Sat, Dec. 23 from 1-3 pm and Sun, Dec. 24 from 12-5 pm, Schweitzer

Ski beginner and intermediate runs and ride the chairlifts with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Collect candy from them during the fun, and join them in the lodge for more holiday-themed activities. schweitzer.com

YOUTH WINTER ADVENTURES

Jan. 3-4 from 9 am-4 pm, Northeast Community Center

Kids ages 9-12 learn how to cross-country ski and snowshoe the trails and forest around Mount Spokane State Park with experienced instructors. spokanerec.org