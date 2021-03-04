Bean & Pie has fun in store for 3/14; plus, local St. Paddy's Day specials

By

O'Doherty's Hooligan &amp; Hannigan Rueben. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
O'Doherty's Hooligan & Hannigan Rueben.

Show off your mathematical memorization prowess at Bean & Pie's annual Pi Day celebration this Sunday, March 14. In shorter notation the date is 3/14, which are the first three digits of the mathematical constant pi.

The socially distanced celebration's pi-reciting contest starts at 2 pm, with sign-ups at 1:30. If memorizing numbers isn't your thing (all participants get a 6-inch pie, and the winner a 10-inch pie), then sweet treats certainly must be.

Preorders are being accepted online at beanandpie.com for Pi Day specials, among them three-for-$14 hand pies in all flavors, including some spring and summer season previews in the form of s'mores, strawberry lemon basil, orange creamsicle, key lime and huckleberry cream.

Bean & Pie is located at 504 E. Sherman Ave. in downtown Coeur d'Alene.

TASTE O' THE IRISH

St. Paddy's Day is upon us, and while celebrations are dimmed due to the need still to socially distance, a couple area restaurants are amping up festivities with plenty of tasty Irish eats.

Among them is Shawn O'Donnell's, whose multiweek celebration includes daily specials, as well as family platters. Both rotate daily, but coming up next for its "17 Days of St. Patrick's Savings" is $12 whiskey mac and cheese on March 12, $13 Guinness beef stew on March 13, $14 shepherd's pie on March 14 and so on and so forth through March 17.

For the pub's take-home family platters, available March 12-17, meals are made to feed four to five people for $69 and come with house soda bread. The classics are all on daily rotation, from corned beef and cabbage to shepherd's pie. Preordering for St. Patrick's Day isn't needed, simply stop by for walk-up ordering on the restaurant's patio, and don't forget to add some Irish whiskey or beer. Find complete details and special dates (there's also a few virtual events) on Shawn O'Donnell's Facebook page and website, shawnodonnells.com/stpatricksday2021.

For those hoping to visit longtime local Irish pub O'Doherty's this St. Paddy's, reservations are required March 17, offered in five, two-hour blocks throughout the day for guests ages 21 and up only. Tables are available for four to six and require a $25 nonrefundable deposit that applies to the table's final tab. On the menu are a host of classics: corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, shepherd's pie, and O'Doherty's famous Hooligan and Hannigan Reuben. Live entertainment and raffles are also planned. Call 509-990-8888 for reservations. ♦

Trending

From Marilyn Monroe to Malcolm McDowell: Great performances the Oscars ignored
The MAC's spring exhibit of costumes from hit British period drama Downton Abbey includes local tie-ins and a special collab
The contrast between our first and 45th presidents could not be clearer
Area restaurants look forward to a boost in business during the Great Dine Out March 12-27
R.E.M. hit a commercial peak and creative crossroads with their Out of Time album
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Pi Day Treats"

Tags

Speaking of To-go Box

Eastern Washington restaurants move to 25 percent indoors, plus some new spots in North Idaho

By Carrie Scozzaro and Chey Scott

Different name, same delicious pie: Veraci is now Versalia Pizza.

No-Li and Brick West take home medals at U.S. beer competition; Ruins and Little Noodle get crafty with takeout

By Chey Scott

Brick West Brewing Co.'s head brewer Sam Milne.

Hot cocoa bombs, markets move outdoors, and restaurants take it outside with heated patios

By Chey Scott

Hot cocoa bombs are hitting the region.

Local do-gooder Rick Clark relaunches nightly fundraisers

By Chey Scott

During the first statewide shutdown, Rick Clark used Facebook Live to request donations for local restaurants.
More »

Latest in Food News

Area restaurants look forward to a boost in business during the Great Dine Out March 12-27

By Chey Scott

Europa Restaurant &amp; Bakery co-owner Aja Engels.

Local Girl Scouts rely on online-only cookie sales until in-person booths launch in late March

By Chey Scott

In-person Girl Scout Cookie sales start locally on March 26.

Tavolàta's downtown Spokane location hopes for May opening

By Chey Scott

Spokane diners can soon enjoy Tavolata's best selling pasta dish: rigatoni with spicy sausage, tomato, marjoram and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

New brewery Garland Brew Werks on the way

By Chey Scott

Garland Brew Werks owners TJ and Sarah Wallin pictured when Community Pint opened in 2017.
More »

Readers also liked…

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.

Newly opened in Hayden, Belle's Brunch House serves classic brunch fare all day long

By Carrie Scozzaro

Belle's serves tasty and Instagram-worthy dishes.

There's an increasing number of breweries around the region operating at a small scale

By Derek Harrison

For the Love of God owner and brewer Steve Moss checks his mash tun while brewing a New England-style IPA.

The new chef at North Hill on Garland talks goals, her love of Vietnamese pho and influential local chefs

By Chey Scott

Chef Kadra Evans.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

The Great Dine Out

The Great Dine Out

March 12-27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 11-17, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation