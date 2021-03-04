Bean & Pie has fun in store for 3/14; plus, local St. Paddy's Day specials

Young Kwak photo O'Doherty's Hooligan & Hannigan Rueben.

Show off your mathematical memorization prowess at Bean & Pie's annual Pi Day celebration this Sunday, March 14. In shorter notation the date is 3/14, which are the first three digits of the mathematical constant pi.

The socially distanced celebration's pi-reciting contest starts at 2 pm, with sign-ups at 1:30. If memorizing numbers isn't your thing (all participants get a 6-inch pie, and the winner a 10-inch pie), then sweet treats certainly must be.

Preorders are being accepted online at beanandpie.com for Pi Day specials, among them three-for-$14 hand pies in all flavors, including some spring and summer season previews in the form of s'mores, strawberry lemon basil, orange creamsicle, key lime and huckleberry cream.

Bean & Pie is located at 504 E. Sherman Ave. in downtown Coeur d'Alene.

TASTE O' THE IRISH

St. Paddy's Day is upon us, and while celebrations are dimmed due to the need still to socially distance, a couple area restaurants are amping up festivities with plenty of tasty Irish eats.

Among them is Shawn O'Donnell's, whose multiweek celebration includes daily specials, as well as family platters. Both rotate daily, but coming up next for its "17 Days of St. Patrick's Savings" is $12 whiskey mac and cheese on March 12, $13 Guinness beef stew on March 13, $14 shepherd's pie on March 14 and so on and so forth through March 17.

For the pub's take-home family platters, available March 12-17, meals are made to feed four to five people for $69 and come with house soda bread. The classics are all on daily rotation, from corned beef and cabbage to shepherd's pie. Preordering for St. Patrick's Day isn't needed, simply stop by for walk-up ordering on the restaurant's patio, and don't forget to add some Irish whiskey or beer. Find complete details and special dates (there's also a few virtual events) on Shawn O'Donnell's Facebook page and website, shawnodonnells.com/stpatricksday2021.

For those hoping to visit longtime local Irish pub O'Doherty's this St. Paddy's, reservations are required March 17, offered in five, two-hour blocks throughout the day for guests ages 21 and up only. Tables are available for four to six and require a $25 nonrefundable deposit that applies to the table's final tab. On the menu are a host of classics: corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, shepherd's pie, and O'Doherty's famous Hooligan and Hannigan Reuben. Live entertainment and raffles are also planned. Call 509-990-8888 for reservations. ♦