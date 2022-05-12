Cascadia's new Zag basketball collab; plus, a local chef takes ownership of Sandpoint's Laughing Dog Brewing

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Cascadia's the Dominator is a crispy chicken sandwich with avocado, lettuce and tomato.

Gonzaga University men's basketball player Dominick Harris was unfortunately sidelined for the 2021-22 season with a foot injury, but the soon-to-be junior guard is making his own fortune by developing his own brand.

With an assist from older brother and sports agent Deshaun Harris, the younger Harris recently collaborated with Cascadia Public House (6314 N. Ash St.) to develop a sandwich for the North Side eatery.

click to enlarge Dominick Harris has a sandwich named after him. |Erick Doxey photo

"We're really excited to be able to help Dom on his entrepreneurial journey," says Cascadia's co-founder Jordan Smith.

The Dominator ($18) features crispy chicken plus avocado, lettuce and tomato. Its spiciness is like a slam dunk for your mouth from pepper jack cheese and a zesty habanero aioli featuring a Spiceology blend Cascadia calls "Dominator Dust." Like all of Cascadia's sandwiches, the Dominator comes on a bun from the local Alpine Bakery.

"I think when you do a partnership you have to have a shared vision," says Smith, who's keen on collaborating with local, like-minded businesses and supporting the community.

To that end, Cascadia is donating five percent of sandwich sales to local community centers and charities, with plans to do additional promotions, perhaps involving live appearances by Harris.

FOOD ON THE MOVE

LAUGHING DOG BREWING (805 Schweitzer Plaza Drive) in Ponderay, Idaho, is under new ownership and recently debuted several new food and beverage options in its taphouse.

Earlier this year, Eat Good Group's Adam Hegsted became a partner in the 17-year-old company, which now includes Summit Cider and Current Seltzer. Hegsted has been working with Laughing Dog's team on rebranding and adding a seasonal beverage program, including cider and seltzer. In addition, Laughing Dog Brewing beverages are now available at all Eat Good Group restaurants, such as Baba in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene's Honey Social Club and Eatery.

LE'S TERIYAKI & PHO (2018 N. Hamilton St.) recently announced its closure via social media, effective May 31. The former Le's building is to become the new home of the first BIRRIERIA TIJUANA east of the Cascades, opening as early as June. Birria is an evolving style of Mexican cooking characterized by slowly simmered meat (originally goat, but later beef and more recently other types of animal protein) with a rich broth. Visit facebook.com/birreriatijuana.

Tangen Hospitality is currently working with management at THE GLOBE BAR & KITCHEN (204 N. Division St.) and BIGFOOT PUB & EATERY (9115 N. Division St.) and eyeing both as a potential purchase, according to company founder Jeremy Tangen. Stay tuned for details.

In North Spokane, Petunia's Marketplace rebranded in summer 2021 as VETTORE CAFE (2010 N. Madison St.). It's still the home base for Mutu Coffee Roasters, and also still doing regional Italian-themed dinners. Also look for fresh pasta, chocolates, charcuterie items and other gourmet goods at Vettore. Visit vettorecafe.com.

In 1955, the region north of Coeur d'Alene was the absolute hinterlands, an unincorporated area of open fields, small farmsteads and fewer than 800 residents known as the Village of Hayden. That same year it became the city of Hayden, and Von and Edna Sargent secured the city's first liquor license for their then five-year-old business, SARGENTS RESTAURANT (9021 N. Government Way, Hayden).

The restaurant building included a partial structure from the Farragut Naval Training Station, and was a humble-yet-popular spot for steak dinners and celebrations for more than 70 years. A few months ago, Sargents' most recent owners, Terry Eastman and Jerry Thompson, sold the business, noting via social media that the (undisclosed) new owners plan to remodel the place and launch a new restaurant concept. Stay tuned for updates. ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.