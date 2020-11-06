Following an Inlander investigation, Spokane will develop a city website allowing the public to track open shelter space

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Homeless shelters in Spokane have often been full this year, forcing some people to camp outside

The city of Spokane says it is developing a new website that will give daily updates to police and to the public on available bed space at local homeless shelters.

he city maintains a shelter capacity report of its own that is updated each night, when shelter operators call in bed space. Those numbers are then fed into a dashboard that police can use out in the field. If there is no space available, they are not supposed to cite people for illegal camping or sitting or lying on public sidewalks.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl told the council that answering questions for the Inlander article in October raised some concerns about the process that police use to determine shelter space before citing people for sit-lie or illegal camping. At times, the system would show shelter was full, but that could change during the day, he says. Officers also used Truth Ministries as available shelter space when they weren't supposed to, because starting this spring it was not under contract with the city and not considered a low-barrier shelter. But "that information did not make it to us," Meidl says.



Meidl says officers have now been told to write down where there are vacant beds in their police reports for sit-lie or camping citations.