Local Eat Like a Chef series now airing

click to enlarge Eat Like a Chef takes Spokane cooking to television.

Prolific chef and restaurateur Adam Hegsted has another project in the works — not a new restaurant, but a locally televised cooking series bringing tips from inside area restaurant kitchens to viewers' homes.

Eat Like a Chef airs on Saturdays at 9 pm on local channel Fox 28. Hosted by Hegsted and local food blogger Chandler Baird of Spokane Eats, each episode is filmed inside a different local restaurant. The two hosts and a guest chef from that restaurant or the regional foodie community then prepare a three-course meal together on camera.

Meals made on the show are also available for local households to purchase through Share Farm, which Hegsted co-owns. The company started out as a local grocery delivery service but has since shifted focus to selling complete meal kits, along with a selection of regionally made artisan food products. Many of the cook-yourself options feature dishes popularized at several of Hegsted's restaurants, including Gilded Unicorn and Wandering Table.

While Share Farm's kits are the focus of each meal prepared on Eat Like a Chef, Hegsted says anyone can access the recipes by creating a free Share Farm account. Find out more at sharefarm.com and eatlikeachef.com/tv. ♦