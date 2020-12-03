Local Eat Like a Chef series now airing

click to enlarge Eat Like a Chef takes Spokane cooking to television.
Eat Like a Chef takes Spokane cooking to television.

Prolific chef and restaurateur Adam Hegsted has another project in the works — not a new restaurant, but a locally televised cooking series bringing tips from inside area restaurant kitchens to viewers' homes.

Eat Like a Chef airs on Saturdays at 9 pm on local channel Fox 28. Hosted by Hegsted and local food blogger Chandler Baird of Spokane Eats, each episode is filmed inside a different local restaurant. The two hosts and a guest chef from that restaurant or the regional foodie community then prepare a three-course meal together on camera.

During the first statewide shutdown, Rick Clark used Facebook Live to request donations for local restaurants.

Local do-gooder Rick Clark relaunches nightly fundraisers

Meals made on the show are also available for local households to purchase through Share Farm, which Hegsted co-owns. The company started out as a local grocery delivery service but has since shifted focus to selling complete meal kits, along with a selection of regionally made artisan food products. Many of the cook-yourself options feature dishes popularized at several of Hegsted's restaurants, including Gilded Unicorn and Wandering Table.

While Share Farm's kits are the focus of each meal prepared on Eat Like a Chef, Hegsted says anyone can access the recipes by creating a free Share Farm account. Find out more at sharefarm.com and eatlikeachef.com/tv.

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
