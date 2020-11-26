On the Street

What is your favorite side dish or most unusual side you've had at Thanksgiving?

click to enlarge comment1-1-81eecbb3b925aff7.jpg

Bridget Freeman: When my girls were small we'd get real cream and put it in a clean Pace Picante jar, seal it up, and they would shake it until butter was made! They loved contributing to the meal as well as watching the butter solidify in the jar.

Christie Pearson: By far the most unusual side dish I've encountered was porcupine feet. Thankfully that hasn't become part of our family tradition.

Jara Deaugustino: Sweet potato casserole is always the top fave.

Ali Daschbach: Favorite is mashed potatoes, hands down. Strangest is pumpkin purée soup.

Eric Eaton: Zip's tartar.

Amanda Hutyler: My favorite side dish is green bean casserole! My sister usually makes it, but since we're doing a Quaransgiving this year I'll have to make it myself. I hope it turns out as good as hers.

Leslie Jean Amland: Spinach madeline has become a T-day staple since I met my husband over 11 years ago. His parents are from the South and I had never had it before I met them.

Miranda Larson: Mashed potatoes for sure are my fave. Weird one (I don't like) is baked canned yams with marshmallows on top, or cooked carrots with brown sugar on them?

Joanna Newcomb: My mom always makes cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting. And she's insistent that they are not dessert. They are part of the dinner. It goes on your plate with the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, etc. And the melty brown sugar goo adds a little something nice when it mingles with the other dishes.

Tricia Adams: My favorite Thanksgiving item would be pumpkin pie. Love the smell of it baking. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

Tags

Trending

Kaiser Aluminum experiments with a new way to break down toxic chemicals
After an abrupt end to last season, the region's college basketball teams look to make the unusual 2020-21 season unforgettable as well
Released 30 years ago this month, Home Alone tapped into childhood fantasies to become a Christmas classic
Holidays on Hold
An open letter to Cathy McMorris-Rodgers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Peeps

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

An open letter to Cathy McMorris-Rodgers

By Steven A. Smith

The author once thought that Cathy McMorris Rodgers was a person of principle. Lately, not so much.

Readers respond to last week's news that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was issuing a new lockdown order shuttering indoor dining and restricting retail capacity:

Readers respond to last week's news that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was issuing a new lockdown order shuttering indoor dining and restricting retail capacity:

On the Street

On the Street

It's time to rethink what victory looks like

By Inga Laurent

Take the long way home and allow yourself to enjoy the river's perpetual beauty.
More »

Readers also liked…

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Trump, the 'Great White Hope' and the delusion of supremacy

Who better than Trump to restore the delusion of white supremacy in American politics/society?

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Santa Express

Santa Express

Through Dec. 20

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 26- 2, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation