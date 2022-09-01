Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park after a two-year pause

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Pig Out in the Park founder Bill Burke is ready for the event's 41st run.

After celebrating its milestone 40th anniversary in 2019, Pig Out in the Park was forced to take two consecutive annual pauses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both years, Spokane's end-of-summer food and music fest was canceled just weeks before its Labor Day Weekend kick off.

But now that things have somewhat stabilized, in large part due to vaccinations becoming available to all, the event is back for its usual six-day run, with free entertainment, beer gardens and a wide range of food booths. We recently chatted with organizer Bill Burke to get the scoop on what's in store for Pig Out's 41st run.

INLANDER: How are you feeling ahead of this year's event, after two years off?

BURKE: It's great, to tell you the truth. You know, I organized it up to two weeks before each time [in 2020 and 2021]. It's nice to complete it the third time. We thoroughly understand why we couldn't put it on, and the community is healthy now, and we're ready to put on Pig Out.

What's new at Pig Out this year?

COVID changed the entire world, and everything within Pig Out changed: the people we deal with, licensing, layout for the event, everything changed. We have several new vendors.

I also wanted to make sure we really made an emphasis hiring local bands. After COVID and what that did to local entertainment, I thought it was our responsibility to bring in as many local bands as we could fit in — 112 local bands. I put a call out and had over 500 bands apply to play this year. We emphasize the local, but also hired a couple of regional bands like Heart to Heart and Petty Fever, and brought in one rap act. The rap/hip-hop shows are extremely popular, so I found a neat act through [local musician] Cordell Drake. He recommended these guys Do or Die, who had hits in the '90s. We're looking forward to meeting them.

The other thing is that we're not in the Lilac Bowl, but are moving the big show into the Pavilion. All four nights [Thu-Sun], the headliners are in the Pavilion using the park's new stage and all of that. It'll give locals a chance to get a look at the Pavilion and what shows there are like, and you don't need to buy a ticket.

What can people expect from the food vendors this year?

As far as vendors, I was sold out virtually in April. It was amazing. People really responded. There's 54 food booths, and I've only had more than that one time. We had a wonderful response.

So there's the typical Pig Out fare; you see everything from tacos to teriyaki and everything in between: Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream, elotes, Azar's, deep-fried sweets... pizza and coffee and Mary Lou's Ice Cream, Oyster Bay, Philly Bros.

And there's $5 bites at Pig Out. That is one way to keep it inexpensive, and keep it free [to attend], but also make sure to share food at a reasonable price. You know what's gone on with pricing and inflation, and it's hard for me to control overall pricing like in the past. But I can guarantee $5 bites, from 3-5 pm and 9-10 pm every day, to make it very accessible for everyone.

Where can people find out more about who's performing and where to find their favorite vendors?

All the vendors are listed online (pigoutinthepark.com), and all the bands are listed by stage and time. All the food is listed by what they have, and we'll have a map up.

Our stages start at noon and go to about 9:30-9:45 pm. The entertainment covers so much music, everything imaginable. I think the emphasis on local bands will be appreciated by people.

The [renovated] park is pretty neat to set up an event in, because it has a natural flow and the different features like the Pavilion and such. The response we've gotten from the public about attending the event, it's great. People are talking about how much they're looking forward to it, and the entertainment. That's quite gratifying. ♦

Pig Out in the Park • Wed, Aug. 31-Mon, Sept. 5 from 11 am-10 pm daily • Free admission • All ages • Riverfront Park • 507 N. Howard St. • pigoutinthepark.com