Shoshone County holds onto a rare St. Joe River public access point after community outcry

By

click to enlarge The beauty of the St. Joe River &#10;in North Idaho is attracting &#10;more recreation users than ever.
The beauty of the St. Joe River in North Idaho is attracting more recreation users than ever.

Even as the first weekend of April brought snow and hail to parts of the St. Joe River in North Idaho, anglers braved the somewhat warmer temperatures Sunday, April 3, to cast for cutthroat trout. A few floated the river in rafts on the gray overcast day, while others found pullouts along the river where they could wade into the icy, crystal clear waters.

Come summertime, the river booms with people on rafts and inner tubes, floating the body of water that stretches from the Bitterroots to Lake Coeur d'Alene.

But as much as the public enjoys boating and fishing along the river, there are few public access points where people can get their boats in and out of the water. Recently, one of the few logical places to start a float trip was at risk of being closed to public access.

The Buell Brothers, who own land on the east side of Big Creek, asked the Shoshone County Commission to vacate a strip of land that includes a gravel ramp from Potlatch Road down to the west side of the creek. Jack Buell, who retired in 2021 after serving as a county commissioner in neighboring Benewah County for nearly 50 years, owns large swaths of land along the river corridor and has employed many in the area for years through his timber business.

In recent years, the Buells also obtained a strip of riverfront land on the west side of Big Creek through a legal process claiming that accretion from the river had added to their land. That made the Shoshone County ramp the only piece touching the mouth of Big Creek that they didn't have a claim on.

During a March 24 public hearing before the Shoshone commissioners in Wallace, the Buells were represented by Tri-State Consulting Engineers' Steve Syrcle and attorney Susan Weeks. The two tried to make the case that people had abused the access point by camping, littering and trespassing on Buell property on either side of the creek.

Weeks argued that the county could continue using the ramp to get water from the creek to keep dust down on Potlatch Road by simply making that a condition of the abandonment. That way the public access could be blocked off, but the public benefit of road maintenance would remain.

She argued that the public does not actually have access to the Joe there to begin with.

"The area you are being asked to vacate and abandon does not touch any of the public waters of the St. Joe," Weeks told the commissioners.

She and Syrcle argued that Big Creek is not a navigable water that should be accessible to the public. Idaho's Department of Lands does not include the creeks along the St. Joe on its list of navigable waters there, but Idaho state law notes that any stream that can float a log six inches in diameter during high water is navigable and shall be open to public use. The law does not permit crossing private land to access that public waterway, however.

About two dozen members of the public, many of whom own property near the Joe, told the commissioners that the mouth of Big Creek is one of only a handful of places along nearly 50 miles of river where people who don't own riverfront land can get in the water. Abandoning the county-owned ramp would not be in the public's interest, they argued.

"I have a problem with what's going on with this," public commenter Robert Archer told the commissioners, "because globally up and down the river corridors, sportsmen and people that want to recreate are losing access at a tremendous rate. I think if you let this through, it's going to set a very dangerous precedent."

Weeks argued that for years the Buells did not have an issue with people accessing the creek or river through their property, until people started to demand that access and disrespect the portions of land that are privately owned.

Ultimately, the three commissioners, Mike Fitzgerald, Jay Huber and John Hansen, voted to maintain the property, rejecting the request to give it to the Buells.

Trending

But while the vote felt like a victory for many who attended, some worry that this is just the beginning for those who want to ensure that recreational opportunities remain available for years to come.

"Even though it went our way, I don't think our fight is over," says Tracie Swanson, whose family owns land just a few properties away from Big Creek. "I feel like we have to continue to be watchdogs."

click to enlarge This access to Big Creek is one of the few spots for floaters to get on the St. Joe River. - SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL PHOTO
Samantha Wohlfeil photo
This access to Big Creek is one of the few spots for floaters to get on the St. Joe River.

ACCESS MAINTAINED — FOR NOW

Before their vote on March 24, the commissioners each explained that they were not convinced it was in the public interest to abandon the Big Creek property.

"The benefit the county would gain from it is not there if we were to give it away," Commissioner Hansen said.

With the overwhelming support for public access from the crowd, Commissioner Huber said he supported maintaining the land in county ownership.

Commissioner Fitzgerald also reiterated that the county was not obligated to hand over the land.

"There's quite a history of public use of the area. The right of way provides, whether it be a convenience or attractive nuisance, people's ability to recreate and use the waterway," Fitzgerald said. "I do want to recognize though, and we all know this living in this area, it's a beautiful area, but not everyone who recreates or uses properties are respectful."

In recent years, North Idaho's real estate market has boomed with people moving in from other parts of the country. With that growth, and the added cabin fever of the pandemic, the area's wealth of recreational opportunities have also seen a spike in use, with people exploring the region's majestic lakes, snowy mountains and forested hiking trails.

The panhandle's rivers are no exception.

"The right of way provides, whether it be a convenience or attractive nuisance, people's ability to recreate and use the waterway."

tweet this

But rather than gripe about the public accessing the St. Joe, residents drove nearly 100 miles around the mountains for the March 24 public hearing to tell their elected officials to maintain public access for all.

"All these people that you see on the Joe, it's because they know someone that lives there or they use these four or five egress points to get on the Joe," Patrice Pfeiffer tells the Inlander in a phone call after the meeting.

Pfeiffer and other public commenters pointed out that a popular float, from Big Creek to Calder, where there's a store and a logical place to get out, takes four to five hours in the summer. If Big Creek access were removed, the next closest access point at Marble Creek would make the float nearly twice as long and untenable for most people.

Pfeiffer, who lives in Calder and whose son and grandchildren enjoy access to the river, was happy the commissioners opted to hold onto the Big Creek access.

"I was elated, I just felt that our voices were heard," Pfeiffer says.

But she questions other land decisions that have come before the commissioners in recent years, and may come to them in the future.

Several public commenters told the commissioners they were concerned about public notification for those types of decisions. For the Big Creek decision, few owners along the river were notified of the request to vacate the ramp.

Swanson, whose family property is a few lots east of the Buells' land near Big Creek, tells the Inlander that she and other landowners more than 300 feet away from the creek were not mailed notices about the decision that could potentially impact them. Notice was published in the Shoshone News-Press, but people who live there are more likely to subscribe to the St. Maries Gazette Record, she says, noting that even a poster near the site might have gotten more attention.

"It's unfortunate we have to do all this investigation on our own and that we're not informed as interested parties when they're making decisions on our public waterways," Swanson says.

She and others plan to keep paying close attention now that they're aware these types of requests may come before the county again.

"Idaho is unique in that we believe in our rights to our public lands," Swanson says. "I want us to be good stewards of our land in the sense of pack it in, pack it out, of not trespassing, but also maintaining our public waterways and public access to land that is mine and yours."♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Right to Float On"

Tags

Speaking of...

Celebrating the growing list of North Idaho's longtime Restaurant Week participants

Rocky Road from Seasons of Coeur d'Alene

Airway Heights asks to move its water rights from contaminated West Plains to the Spokane aquifer

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Airway Heights tried treating contamination in its water, but they say this filtration system isn't a long-term solution.

Gifts for the Outdoorsy

By Will Maupin

Wearing an extra layer is worth it when you hit the nighttime slopes for wide-open runs.

Idaho seeking $2M worth of project ideas to reduce phosphorous in Lake Coeur d'Alene

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality will award $2 million for projects meant to protect Coeur d'Alene Lake from dangerous water chemistry changes.
More »

Latest in Local News

Instead of building one big homeless shelter, advocates suggest, why not build 250 tiny shelters?

By Daniel Walters

Pallet cabins aren't intended to be permanent housing, the manufacturer says, but one selection in a menu of options.

The bombs exploding in Ukraine reverberate in Spokane, where tens of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian refugees now live

By Daniel Walters

FROM LEFT: Ukrainian Spokane residents Olga Churkin, Anna Zinchenko and Mira Zobov, sell rice pilaf to raise money for Ukrainian humanitarian aid and to support refugees.

With limited access, neighbors and WSDOT both worry about proposed homes near Highway 195

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Grandview/Thorpe is slated for &#10;hundreds of new homes. One neighbor summed up the traffic impacts as, &#10;"We are trapped!"

Housing development in Spokane wakes up, albeit groggily

By Daniel Walters

A rendering of Edlen & Company’s 206 Riverside Ave. project.
More »

Readers also liked…

Blind Links: Rep. Jenny Graham forwarded her Facebook followers to bizarre conspiracy sites without realizing it

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours

By Wilson Criscione

Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell (right) hugs Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who visited the town two days after the fire.

A Native American says she shot her alleged rapist in self-defense. Federal prosecutors charged her with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Maddesyn George is being held without bail inside the Spokane County Jail.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 15

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 7-13, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation