State agencies push back on Spokane's order to remove Camp Hope; call deadline 'irrational'

click to enlarge Nate Sanford photo Spokane has repeatedly clashed with Washington state over Camp Hope, which has grown to more than 600 residents over the past 10 months.

"Acting on the city's ill-considered demand solves nothing for anyone," the Sept. 20 letter states.

As of Sept. 8, 20 people from Camp Hope were staying at the Trent shelter, which the state agencies described on Tuesday as a "good start," but not an adequate solution for all Camp Hope residents.