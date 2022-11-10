The Buzz Bin

TÁR'D & FEATHERED

Nobody sane would call TÁR a fun watch, but it's certainly an engaging slow-burn of a film, especially if you're a fan of top actors deep-diving into a character study. Cate Blanchett (who'll almost assuredly be up for an Oscar for this role) stars as the titular Lydia Tár, an extremely serious and stern world-class orchestra conductor who begins to unravel as her world of near absolute power, crafted on the strength of being an artistic force, begins to crumble. The film manages to be a tight psychological thriller for almost two hours without much of anything happening, thanks to writer/director Todd Field instilling a sense of dread at the proverbial shoe inevitably dropping. While the movie might not have the most revelatory take on problematic artists, getting to spend time with a master thespian exploring that manipulative psychology is, at the very least, compelling (even if 2½ hours of that is a bit much). (SETH SOMMERFELD)

SACAGAWEA GOES TO COLLEGE

Sacagawea (also spelled Sacajawea) has found a new home at University of Idaho in the form of a 600-pound bronze sculpture commemorating the life of the young Indigenous woman who led the early-1800s Lewis and Clark Expedition. Depicting Sacagawea and her infant son, "SACAGAWEA AND JEAN BAPTISTE" was designed by Glenna Goodacre, who famously created the 1993 Vietnam Women's Memorial sculpture for Washington, D.C.'s National Mall. Goodacre based the bronze, as well as her 2000 design for the U.S. Mint's Sacagawea gold dollar, on the likeness of Randy'L He-dow Teton (pictured), a southeastern Idaho woman from the Shoshone-Bannock and Cree tribes. Teton spoke at the September dedication of the sculpture, which was donated by two university alumni, and will be located inside the Pitman Center's Tribal Lounge until a permanent resting spot can be found. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Nov. 11:

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE. The Boss has long been known to cover a wide range of songs live, and continues his too-famous tribute band schtick with this collection of classic R&B and soul covers.

NAS, KING'S DISEASE III. The legendary NYC MC reteams with producer Hit-Boy for a third installment of the duo's acclaimed hip-hop LP series.

LOUIS TOMLINSON, FAITH IN THE FUTURE. Is his post-One Direction solo music as good as fellow 1D member Harry Styles? No. But at least he's not trying to act. (SETH SOMMERFELD)