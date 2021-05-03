The Festival at Sandpoint to return July 29 with St. Paul and the Broken Bones

The Festival at Sandpoint is returning to War Memorial Field this summer after a year away, and it will be slowly rolling out its 2021 lineup over the coming weeks.
The first artist announced is retro soul act St. Paul and the Broken Bones, who will kick off the festival on July 29. The Alabama-based group has gained a cult following for their high-energy live shows and slick style, which combines old-school R&B sounds with Southern roots music. Opening for St. Paul is the Seattle-based neo-soul band the Dip, which has the distinction of christening the Lucky You Lounge stage back in May 2019.
Tickets are now on sale for this specific date, and prices start at $44.95. Check the festival's website and social media for updates on future artist announcements.