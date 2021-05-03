The Festival at Sandpoint to return July 29 with St. Paul and the Broken Bones

By

click to enlarge St. Paul and the Broken Bones kick off the Festival at Sandpoint on July 29.
St. Paul and the Broken Bones kick off the Festival at Sandpoint on July 29.

The Festival at Sandpoint is returning to War Memorial Field this summer after a year away, and it will be slowly rolling out its 2021 lineup over the coming weeks.

The first artist announced is retro soul act St. Paul and the Broken Bones, who will kick off the festival on July 29. The Alabama-based group has gained a cult following for their high-energy live shows and slick style, which combines old-school R&B sounds with Southern roots music. Opening for St. Paul is the Seattle-based neo-soul band the Dip, which has the distinction of christening the Lucky You Lounge stage back in May 2019.

Tickets are now on sale for this specific date, and prices start at $44.95. Check the festival's website and social media for updates on future artist announcements.

Trending

Some suggested routes showcasing the best of Spokane for this year's virtual Bloomsday
The Soul Lounge brings some traditional Southern culinary flair to East Spokane
The pandemic forced the region's colleges and K-12 schools to ditch standardized tests. Some hope the change is permanent
As the Boise Statehouse is deep in an anti-constitutional fever, the Mormon Church may be starting to hit the brakes
Bob Odenkirk becomes the world's unlikeliest action hero in the quirky, brutal Nobody
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of...

Hoffman Music is hosting virtual concerts, bringing sounds back to the beloved local shop

By Nathan Weinbender

Hoffman Music son and father owners &#10;Allan (left) and Earl Smith

Slowly but surely, live music is coming back to Spokane venues

By Nathan Weinbender

Lucas Brookbank Brown at the &#10;Red Room Lounge

Netflix docuseries highlights hospital hardships, a beer to support live music, new music and more!

Netflix docuseries highlights hospital hardships, a beer to support live music, new music and more!

Northern Quest postpones its outdoor summer concert series

By Nathan Weinbender

Ice Cube, one of several artists originally scheduled for summer shows at Northern Quest, won't hit the Inland Northwest til 2021.
More »

Latest in Music News

Van Halen's Fair Warning album turns 40 this week. Where does it rank among their catalog?

By Dan Nailen

Van Halen's Fair Warning album turns 40 this week. Where does it rank among their catalog?

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Machine Gun Kelly, Sammy Hagar to headline Spokane shows

By Nathan Weinbender

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Machine Gun Kelly, Sammy Hagar to headline Spokane shows

With the return of big concerts on the horizon, we run down some of our favorite live albums

By Dan Nailen and Nathan Weinbender

Neil Diamond's &#10;Hot August Night

Monsters of Rock organizers waiting on downtown stadium decision, just like everyone else

By Dan Nailen

Metallica headlined Spokane Arena in 2018. Could their next show here be at a Monsters of Rock reunion?
More »
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Live Music with Wiebe Jammin

Live Music with Wiebe Jammin @ Osprey Restaurant & Bar

Fri., May 7, 6-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 29- 5, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation