Victim's family calls on state to bring charges in case that allowed the killer to walk free

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The parking lot of Ichabod's East, a bar in Spokane Valley, where Daniel Jarman was knocked down and beaten.

M

Inlander last month that "the evidence supported a likely mutual combat or self-defense scenario," adding that the law is "very generous to one who claims self-defense." He added that prosecutors must assess possible credibility issues with the case.



"A decline decision will not foreclose a future prosecution should additional evidence come to light," Haskell says.

Related Broken Justice: How Spokane County officials threw an innocent man behind bars and allowed the real killer to go free That's why Jarman's sister, Jami Humphries, started an online petition this week that has so far gathered 138 signatures as of this writing. She hopes it will put pressure on Gov. Jay Inslee's office to look into the case. Without Spokane County prosecutors reopening the case, Inslee's office may be the family's only hope. Spokane County prosecutor Larry Haskell told thelast month that "the evidence supported a likely mutual combat or self-defense scenario," adding that the law is "very generous to one who claims self-defense." He added that prosecutors must assess possible credibility issues with the case."A decline decision will not foreclose a future prosecution should additional evidence come to light," Haskell says.That's not good enough for the Jarman family, however. In their mind, there is enough evidence already to charge the suspect identified by investigators, Jamie Peterson.



"I will do whatever it takes to get justice for my brother," she says.



Inlander question asking what new evidence suggested it was self-defense.



There does appear to be a mechanism for the state to get involved, says Brionna Aho, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general's office.



In certain circumstances, the attorney general's office can step in, but only if a county prosecutor or the governor asks, Aho says. The attorney general — Bob Ferguson — does not have original criminal jurisdiction, Aho says. But



And if the prosecuting attorney even then fails to comply, then Ferguson could prosecute criminal actions himself, with the same powers as any prosecuting attorney would have.



When asked by the Inlander if Inslee was aware of this case, Mike Faulk, a spokesman for Inslee, says no one else has approached his office regarding the matter.



"We are open to hearing people's concerns," Faulk says. The decision not to charge was made by two senior deputy prosecutors, Haskell says. Last month, Haskell did not respond to anquestion asking what new evidence suggested it was self-defense.There does appear to be a mechanism for the state to get involved, says Brionna Aho, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general's office.In certain circumstances, the attorney general's office can step in, but only if a county prosecutor or the governor asks, Aho says. The attorney general — Bob Ferguson — does not have original criminal jurisdiction, Aho says. But state law says the attorney general "shall investigate violations of the criminal laws within this state" upon a written request from the governor. If the attorney general finds that criminal laws aren't being enforced properly, he can direct the prosecuting attorney to "take such action in connection with any prosecution as the attorney general determines to be necessary and proper."And if the prosecuting attorney evenfails to comply, then Ferguson could prosecute criminal actions himself, with the same powers as any prosecuting attorney would have.When asked by theif Inslee was aware of this case, Mike Faulk, a spokesman for Inslee, says no one else has approached his office regarding the matter."We are open to hearing people's concerns," Faulk says.

click to enlarge Daniel Jarman (middle) was an Army veteran.

Peterson's father is Lee Peterson, a personal injury attorney with Craig Swapp & Associates.





The evidence supports their assertion that Peterson was the one who attacked Jarman. A third witness told detectives that they saw Peterson standing over Jarman saying something like, "He wanted to start shit, he wanted to keep running his mouth." DNA evidence proved Peterson was in the car that the two men were seen getting out of before the beating. And phone records placed Peterson in the area around Ichabod's at the time of the incident.

