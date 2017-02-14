Trump security advisor resigns, sheriff gets his gun, and other morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
ARTS & CULTURE
: Zuill Bailey, the music director of the Northwest Bach Festival in Spokane, brought home a Grammy
.
FOR FUN!
: Do you love Daniel Tosh? Do you hate him? Do you think he's a little funny but worry what that says about your taste in humor? Well, he's coming to Spokane in May
.
Here
click to enlarge
Good guys with guns
-
Young Kwak
-
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
On Saturday, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wasn't let into the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena while armed, something Knezovich objected to because, in his words
, "the sheriff is never off-duty." But the sheriff, using his diplomatic skills, talked it over with arena staff, who he says apologized to him and cleared the air
before agreeing to exempt on-duty, off-duty and retired officers with the permission of the sheriff or police chief from the venue's gun-free policy. (Spokesman-Review
)
American carnage on the streets of Spokane
For one woman, the potholes in Spokane are more than a nuisance
. She says they're so bad that they've undone all the work she's done to recover from a car accident in August, describing it as "physical carnage." She hasn't told the city about this, however. (KXLY)
Recession recovery
Spokane has been slow to recover from the recession, but new college and medical facilities are bringing higher-wage jobs to Spokane
. (Spokesman-Review
)
THERE
All the best people
Michael Flynn has resigned as national security adviser
to President Donald Trump after misleading White House officials about potentially illegal contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States. The Washington Post
reported Monday shortly before his resignation that the Justice Department warned the White House last month about Flynn's misleading statements.
Treasury secretary confirmed
Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker was confirmed by the Senate
in a 53 to 47 vote then sworn in to serve as treasury secretary.