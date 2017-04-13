Bloglander

Thursday, April 13, 2017

News

Spokane County Dems in disarray, a piece of Riverfront Park to be sold and morning headlines

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 10:05 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: How the Spokane County Democrats came crashing down.
click to enlarge riverfrontpark.jpg

MUSIC: Supervillain, the local rock trio, not comic-book characters, are celebrating the release of their new album. It's probably not what you were expecting.

PICKUP ARTIST: I followed a local pickup artist on a recent date.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Down by the river
The city of Spokane considers selling off a piece of Riverfront Park in order to build a rock-climbing gym along the shore of the Spokane River. (Spokesman-Review)

"Imperial Wizard"
A "celebrity" Klansman from Mississippi showed up at a Donald Trump rally in Portland last month. (Willamette Week)

United we fall
The man who was yanked from his seat aboard a United flight and dragged down the aisle has a concussion, a broken nose and is missing teeth, his lawyers say. (Associated Press) ICYMI, watch the video here.

New York judge found dead
Police pulled the body of Sheila Abdus-Salaam from the Hudson River on Wednesday. Abdus-Salaam, a judge on the state's highest court, was the first African American woman to serve on that bench. (New York Times)
