I SAW YOU

I saw you in the Feb. 29 Inlander article "Legend of Zola." You had on the sweet Deacon Blues T-shirt. First of all you have great taste in music, and second I need to know where you got it??!! Also congrats on keeping Zola alive!

THAT MOP: In a crowd, she is a radiant sight, with an aura that glows, so very bright. But it's her hair, that mop, so fine (bites knuckle), it captivates me time after time. I've seen it here, I've seen it there, with every glance, it's true, I swear, that mop is beyond compare. Each strand a tale, a mystery to unfurl, I find myself entranced, lost in her swirl. So here's to her, with that mane so fair, a vision of beauty, beyond compare. I relish the chance to see it once more, that mop of hers, I truly adore.

CAROUSEL RUNNER: I saw you running by the carousel in Riverfront Park one day during lunch. You gave me the most beautiful smile and made my day!

PLEASE SHARE: Dolly Parton...hey "J" does your husband know you are cheating on him?

I STILL SEE YOU: When we first met on Yahoo! you made me smile, laugh and cry. When I first saw you there was a cat stuck to the door. It's been decades since then and thousands of miles. Whenever I see fireflies or the stars I think of you.

CHEERS

To all the people singing and dancing their hearts out in their cars, thank you for putting a smile on my face!

LIBRARIES SAVED MY SANITY: Cheers to all the local libraries providing so much entertainment for small children during these cold months, especially the new Spokane Valley library. As a stay-at-home parent I'm often at a loss as how to provide entertainment and social interaction for a busy 2-year-old. Libraries to the rescue! So many fun classes and play structures. I surely would have lost my mind this winter without them, and their kind and helpful staff. Thank you!! Sincerely, a very tired mom.

CALLING RADIO TALENT! To the super friendly employee at the Dollar Tree on Sullivan. I've seen you work there for years! You, my friend, have a voice for radio, to the point that my coworkers and I have talked about it. Whoever is in charge of the Dollar Tree, give him a raise because he is always polite and helpful. Whoever is in charge of radio talent in Spokane, go find his voice at the Dollar Tree, no joke. A voice for radio. Rock on Justin.

BOTH WAYS: Cheers to pedestrians who look both wasy before crossing. Jeers to those who don't keep to the right in store aisles and sidewalks.

RE: CHEERING INTELLIGENCE: Simple spelling error doesn't negate intelligence. That's a fallacy in itself. These days autocorrect takes over quite a bit. Not an excuse, the response was resubmitted after the error was realized, but you wouldn't know that.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG: Fun reading Seth Sommerfield's take on some Best Original Songs throughout the years, but he got one quite wrong. "The Way We Were" was not in the least a "snoozefest," and it is far more enjoyable than "Live and Let Die"! Not only youngsters read the Inlander — some of us remember the wistfulness of the early '70s and could, way back when, relate to that heart-wrenching, beautiful song. I love Paul McCartney but L&LD — no thanks. Talk about a snoozefest, at least until the chaotic middle part! Nice that we can all enjoy different styles, though. And this listing did make me want to pay more attention to this year's awards.

CHEERS TO THE INLANDER: Cheers to the Inlander for recognizing the "Family Friendly Festivals" law for what it is — "Children of Spokane will soon have a new place to hang out and get an education: beer gardens." Nothing but a money maker for the city. Thanks, Zack. Our children needed this.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: You are the Stars in my eyes! Keep your head up and the fireflies light your path! Happy birthday!

THIS ONE'S FOR YOU! Jo. A.P. You know I am not expressive with my words, so I thought it would be easier to read them here to you like we always do. I promise to always support you emotionally and do whatever tasks you think up for the day. I promise to express my thoughts and feelings to you and never leave when I am frustrated. I promise to go on amazing adventures with you, in and out of our comfort zones. I promise to work hard to support our family, our future and never give up when times hard tough. I promise to acknowledge your feelings, your point of view, and I will always consider you first before acting. I love you more than anything, you mean the world to me. I can't wait to experience the Eclipse with you and I know we will make it to the next in 2044. Love, S V P

MINE: My body is my sole responsibility. My pregnancy is my sole responsibility. My abortion is my "soul" / sole responsibility. Abortion providers: PLEASE publish your service availability so we can visit your medical facilities/offices for any and all required services we are choosing. Inlander, how about you publish a list of doctors providing abortions so we can visit their clinics for these procedures? We don't all choose P.P. Thank you in advance for the list. Thank you, also to those knowing it is not their business NOR their responsibility to handle my own. I'll take care of mine.



JEERS

OVITRO: Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in 2022, reversing Roe v. Wade, the rate of progress of new legislation on abortion has been rapid. Alabama's Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children, thus overturning in vitro fertilization treatments. The Supreme Court also decided that corporations are persons within the meaning of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, but they have been unwilling to acknowledge that corporations are citizens for the purpose of the freedoms and protections. Corporations are not people any more than embryos and fetus are people. Extreme legislation makes sense to radicals in religious rights, such as southern evangelicals.

TRUCK DRIVER HIT-AND-RUN: What excuse do you have today for running down a pedestrian last week and driving off? My wife and others pulled over to help the man lying stunned in the road and were too late to take your plate number down. Shame on you. Better watch out for your karma. Everyone else, maybe watch out for other people when behind the wheel of your giant metal boxes. They are important too and just want to get home alive.

CLEAN UP!! People and their alleged "Service Animals." When they pee and poop in the stores, it means they are NOT Service Animals. Small ones in purses and bags aren't either!

HR = HOW RUDE: What is wrong with some local businesses regarding their hiring practice? How rude to interview someone and then never give the courtesy of a response?! Or, after having three or four interviews with an interested soul, only sending a blanket "No Reply" email indicating basically "No thanks." What's happened to common courtesy? We get that you don't want to open yourself up to liability explaining WHY one was not chosen, but not to even allow a return "Thank you for your time" email in response? And we're talking highly qualified individuals who held good jobs in larger cities. No, we don't expect anything close to the pay we received there, just the common courtesy of a human response to our inquiry for your posted job(s)!

GRAY SEDAN ON NORTH ADDISON: A left hand pointed straight outward means a person is turning left. It's a turn signal from the driver's guide that you should reread. There you'll see that a left hand pointed downward at a 45- or 90-degree angle means they are slowing or stopping and upward at 90-degree means that they're turning right. You'll also find that no signal exists that says "pass me in an intersection" because that's stupid, illegal and you're going to kill someone. ♦