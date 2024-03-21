I SAW YOU

This is for you beautiful you read this section all the time and have wanted some one to post in here for you well I hoped to save it for the day I asked you to marry me but I don't know if that day will ever come we just can't seem to get it right but I know my heart still belongs to you beautiful and every day since the day you laid your head on my chest just above my heart I have loved you so here's to you my pearl. Forever yours (Jason)

DAMN! WISH I WAS YOUR LOVER... I recently started meeting with the person I originally posted these about again. I don't think he ever knew about them, if he did, he never mentioned them. To the person who thought they could be about you, I hope you too have the chance to reconnect with your disgruntled poet. I think for me and my dark-eyed beautiful boy, our time is fleeting, but I'll cherish the ride and silently hope for more.



CHEERS

MY FOUR ANGELS: My car broke down on Ash a couple of nights ago, and four individual men that came to my rescue. One pushed the car, one helped me steer the car to get it off the road, one brought me water as I said my mouth was so dry from the shock. The first man was the first angel that was there. Jolly on the spot and then gave me a jump as I ran my battery down from the hazard flashers I engaged, I guess. Fortunately I wasn't blocking all the lanes, just the middle. I don't remember all of their names, but there was Elijah and Kohl and the other two who know who they are. The actions of these men gave me joy of knowing that there are still good people out there. Thank you to you all.

A SMILE IN THE COFFEE: To the sweet barista on Dishman-Mica that made our day on Friday! My daughter and I LOVE it when we get to see you!! Chatting about your little one, always makes us giggle!! THANK YOU Anna.

TWO GODS: TWO GODS of the Bible. The Old Testament and New Testament have different Gods according to their teachings. The New Testament has Jesus, but the Old Testament is based on the "Code of Hammurabi" from ancient Babylon, almost 2,000 years before Jesus. This is where we find the "eye for an eye" quote that is so popular. There were different standards for justice for different classes of society, just as there are today. The Old Testament God was jealous and all about vengeance, retribution and payback. Whereas the New Testament God was about love and forgiveness.

BANKRUPTCY NO. 7 COMING UP? First $5 million, then $92 million, now $454 million. Since the DOJ can't manage to prosecute an open insurrection, I guess we'll go the financial crimes route like Capone. Just another wannabe mobster to be jailed by the IRS.

CHEERING INLANDER: A surfeit bit of inner word-play missed

But noticed! And appreciated!

Did not change the message gist

Yet shared the inside clever twist!

Kudos!

(Knowledge has no use without purpose)

DIDN'T GET THE JOB: Most interviewers will instead of just saying you'll call and then disappear. I just want you to know I do appreciate you letting me know definitively under what criteria I wouldn't get the job (no call back on Friday). Thank you, you're a real one. Hope you found somebody worthy!

RE: LIBRARIES SAVED MY SANITY: I read with interest the cheer in last weeks Inlander about using the library to provide interaction and activities for a child. One library you might want to visit soon is the new one downtown. After tens of millions of dollars were spent, it's quite nice. There are some fantastic views of the river also that I would encourage you to try and see.

DANCE LIKE NOBODY IS WATCHING! To all the people singing and dancing their hearts out in their cars, thank you for putting a smile on my face!

LIBRARIES SAVED MY SANITY: Cheers to all the local libraries providing so much entertainment for small children during these cold months, especially the new Spokane Valley library. As a stay-at-home parent I'm often at a loss as how to provide entertainment and social interaction for a busy 2-year-old. Libraries to the rescue! So many fun classes and play structures. I surely would have lost my mind this winter without them, and their kind and helpful staff. Thank you!! Sincerely, a very tired mom.

CALLING RADIO TALENT! To the super friendly employee at the Dollar Tree on Sullivan. I've seen you work there for years! You, my friend, have a voice for radio, to the point that my coworkers and I have talked about it. Whoever is in charge of the Dollar Tree, give him a raise because he is always polite and helpful. Whoever is in charge of radio talent in Spokane, go find his voice at the Dollar Tree, no joke. A voice for radio. Rock on Justin.

BRAVO! Kendall Yards walkers! If you were to walk out the back door of the Inlander and down the very steep hill toward the river there was a garbage pile of epic proportions! No longer. This has happened VERY recently. My dog is a smeller and stops to do that EVERY five feet it seems. So, I often look over the edge (and have walked down there along the river) at this eyesore. However, yesterday while walking I was gobsmacked that the entire pile had been thoroughly cleaned up! Truly a wonderful thing, and I salute those that stepped up to make Spokane a better place. Thank you!

SPOKANE'S THOUGHTFULNESS: Last Tuesday my caretaker & I went to Quan' s for a watch repair, Ferguson's for a quick breakfast, then for some groceries at the Shadle Walmart. Quan' s was friendly and serene. We sat at Ferguson's counter because all the booths were taken. Upon leaving the waitress said that another person had paid my bill. Then while checking out at Walmart, we found that the man in front of us had paid for a Walmart shopping bag that I needed. These generous actions clearly showed the humanity of Spokane's residents. I am so pleased and thankful that I experienced the kindness of all of them.

THE FLOOR EXPERTS: Thank you once again, Brothers Flooring. To Andy, Blake, Arthur, and Sam you people are great to work with. Once again you have exceeded my expectations. Beautiful tile job. Thanks again from George and Vicki.



JEERS

BRAIN FRYING: To the superior moms smoking up with their kids in the car. I'm not against the green but don't hot box your kids. If my own toddler hadn't been with me, I would have called you out in your Range Rover. Don't be shocked if someone calls child welfare. Shame on you. It's one thing to enjoy on your own, but when your kid is exposed non-stop like that... Be a better parent.

EAGS: Jeers for choosing competitive athletics over jazz.

BAWLER BALLER: I hear the former NBA anti-vaxxer is suing the state's AG. Go back to SLC, and take your conspiracy theories with you!

HIT AND RUN: To the lowlife inconsiderate jerk that felt the need to COMPLETELY sideswipe my Audi in a parking lot a couple weeks back. I honestly have nothing nice to say. I worked hard to purchase this vehicle outright and earned the right to a nice car. You, however, took it upon yourself to ruin the ENTIRE side of my vehicle and not just scratch it from bumper to bumper but completely crunch it, and now it's no longer drivable. I have a job and bills that need to be paid, and you couldn't even do the courtesy of leaving a "sorry" note. You are what's wrong with the world, and you obviously felt entitled enough to drive off without a care in the world and no consideration for what this would do to me or my life. It's inexcusable and completely disgusting.

UNSAFE DRINKING WATER: It is outrageous and unacceptable that Al French and the Spokane Airport Board refuse to cooperate with WA Dept. of Ecology to complete a remedial investigation to determine the full extent and locations of harmful PFAS chemical contamination. We need a feasibility study to evaluate cleanup options. The health of our neighbors on wells is at risk. Google Spokane PFAS for more information. Get involved and voice your concern.

GREEN MACHINE: I LOVE the downtown happenings... the parades and livelihood. But what the heck? About 5,000 people at the St. Paddy's Day Parade, and you bring your dogs? If that dog would have bitten my children, I would have sued your a** so fast! Don't forget I would have taken you to the cleaners!!! Think before you act, people!!

RE: MINE: Whenever you make a baby, that body ain't just yours anymore. Instead of abortion clinics, we need more mental health hospitals. ♦