Dining Out: Indicana

Young Kwak photos Indicana's banana leaf-wrapped salmon, curry "rip and dip" and Baja beet cocktail.

with its unique blends of Indian and Mexican cuisine.

Indicana is the brainchild of two Spokane foodies: Noreen Hiskey, who last ran the local pop-up Inland Curry, and Chip Overstreet, Spiceology's former CEO.

Plans for Indicana began while Hiskey was running Inland Curry's Thursday pop-up meals out of Feast World Kitchen in downtown Spokane.

click to enlarge Noreen Hiskey and Chip Overstreet collaborate on South Perry District’s Indicana.

Trying to make her home country's flavors more accessible, Hiskey added a taco-inspired dish to Inland Curry's menu. It was a big hit with customers, and in particular the dish drew Overstreet's attention when his picky son enjoyed the ingenious approach to Indian flavors. In fact, Overstreet was so impressed he approached Hiskey about teaming up on a fusion restaurant.

After months of testing recipes, the business partners settled on two menus for Indicana: a casual lunch menu featuring items like naan tacos and pork vindaloo with corn tortillas. "Then, dinner is more elevated," Overstreet says. "It's entrées. It's banana leaf-wrapped salmon that's out of this world."

Both the lunch and dinner menus are inclusive of various diets, offering gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.

"Different things resonate with different people," Overstreet says. "What is most exciting is when people leave they say, 'I have to come back because there is so much more.'"

MORE TO TRY

LITTLE EURO

1235 S. Grand Blvd., littleeurorestaurant.com, 509-381-3023,

open daily from 7 am-2 pm

Marie Mekkelsen's original Danish recipes came with her when she emigrated to the United States in 1906, and now her grandchild, Tami Sevier, has opened another Little Euro location on the lower South Hill.

Locals might be familiar with the extended family's line up of European brunch spots — Sevier's brother opened the first location in Pullman in 2008, while Sevier and her husband, Dave, opened an Old European in Spokane in 2008, followed by their first Little Euro in Spokane Valley in 2012.

The new South Hill Little Euro boasts exposed brick walls, white marble tables with a splash of orange accents. And thanks to Dave Sevier's craftsmanship, customers enjoy the warmth of handcrafted wood cabinets, a wooden bar and decorative cutting boards. The menus across the locations are almost identical, serving Scandinavian sweet treats including aebleskivers (Danish pancake balls cooked in a special cast-iron pan), and savory selections like traditional Hungarian goulash.

THE HISTORIC DAVENPORT HOTEL

10 S. Post St., davenporthotelcollection.com, 509-455-8888; The Emporium: Sun-Thu 5 am-5 pm, Fri-Sat 5 am-8 pm; The Lobby Bar: Sun-Thu 3-10 pm, Fri-Sat 11 am-11 pm

The lobby of the Historic Davenport has welcomed generations of guests and now includes a new cafe and lobby bar.

Founded by Louis Davenport in 1914, the hotel went through a succession of owners that, by the late 1990s, left it on the verge of demolition. Local developers Walt and Karen Worthy rescued the hotel in 2000, restoring it to its original glory, and reclaiming its place as "Spokane's living room." The Worthys sold the hotel in 2021, and it's now operated by Atlanta's Davidson Hospitality Group.

Though the hotel isn't locally owned anymore, the new owners were committed to creating a new cafe, dubbed The Emporium, and the Lobby Bar that would fit seamlessly with the hotel's original architecture, incorporating antique lights and vintage-appropriate green and white marble, among other nods to the past.

The Lobby Bar's circular design draws visitors to relax and enjoy a classic cocktail accompanied by small plates like shrimp cocktail or oysters Rockefeller. Meanwhile, The Emporium is aimed at busy travelers, with ready-to-go sandwiches and wraps, pastries and of course coffee.

BRU COFFEE HAUSE

9803 N. Division St., Instagram:

@brucoffeehause, Mon-Fri 4:30 am-

7 pm; Sat-Sun 5 am-7 pm

Just past the North Division Y, BRU Coffee Hause's white silo structure holds not loads of wheat, but coffee beans, energetic baristas and plenty of good vibes.

After five years of planning, Spokane native Sigrid Houske fulfilled her dream of owning and operating a coffee shop when BRU (which stands for "Be the Real You") celebrated its grand opening in early August 2024.

The most popular drink menu item is the Hause Bru ($5-$6.50), a mouth-watering amalgamation of white chocolate, caramel, shortbread, vanilla bean and cinnamon powder. Houske says she perfected the recipe over the last 10 years she's been working in the coffee industry.