Where to Give: Global Neighborhood Thrift and other local stores

Whether you're decluttering for the new year or just getting rid of unwanted items, Global Neighborhood Thrift & Vintage provides a sustainable way to clear up some space at home while giving back to the community and supporting former refugees.

"The original founders, Brent and Amy, started Global Neighborhood first as an organization to just kind of connect recently settled former refugees and some Spokane citizens to help build friendship," says general manager Julie Kimball-Bryant. "Through those relationships, [they] realized that the biggest barrier for refugees was employment."

So, Global Neighborhood began offering job training programs and in-house English language classes to reduce barriers former refugees may face when searching for employment.

"We have former refugee staff through all stages of the production process from receiving donations all the way up to cashiering," Kimball-Bryant says. "Every donation you make to Global Neighborhood, that money goes directly into paychecks to former refugees, and that money is directly going back into our local community and back into our local economy."

The store has a drive-through donation center on the corner of Trent and Hamilton, on the backside of URM, where you can drop off donations Monday through Saturday anytime between 9 am and 7 pm and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

GLOBAL NEIGHBORHOOD THRIFT & VINTAGE
919 E. Trent Ave.
global-neighborhood.org

Global Neighborhood can't take damaged or worn out furniture, mattresses, outdated technology, industrial furniture, or unclean or damaged textiles, but Kimball-Bryant says they're pretty generous with what they accept.

"We really want to create a sustainable community here, and we believe that just because you're done with the product doesn't mean that the product is done," she says. "We want to put it in our store, we want to try to sell it and try to give it a second or third chance at life."

This extends to vintage apparel and items, which Kimball-Bryant says is one of Global Neighborhood's main pride and joys.

"We really pride ourselves on our vintage, so when you're cleaning out your grandma's house, if she's got some old stuff and you don't want it, just bring it down," she says. "We really find a lot of joy in sorting through other people's stuff."



MORE TO CHECK OUT

OUR SISTER'S CLOSET

930 N. Monroe St.

The YWCA Spokane's Our Sister's Closet is a free clothing boutique in town that provides a broad array of clothing options to those in need. It accepts clean, gently used clothes by appointment, which can be made by calling 509-326-1190 on Fridays, with donations received on Tuesdays. "We ask that the clothing be current styles because the goal is to empower the individuals we work with," says Teresa Dixon, YWCA's women's opportunity center services coordinator. She adds that brand-new underwear, socks and toiletries are items are in high demand. More information about the program can be found at ywcaspokane.org/tag/our-sisters-closet/.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

1805 E. Trent Ave.

The Habitat Store is a home-improvement store providing donated appliances, home accessories and building materials to customers at significantly discounted prices. All proceeds from the store go directly into Habitat for Humanity Spokane's work to build affordable housing in the area. Donations can be dropped off at the store Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, or you can schedule a pickup time. The Habitat Store store accepts most donations but urges people to call with questions. For more information or to schedule a free pickup, visit habitat-spokane.org/habitat-store/.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

12 E. Fifth Ave.

As part of its mission to serve and advocate for vulnerable members of the community, Catholic Charities accept a wide array of items for a number of their programs. Donations can be dropped off at the Family Services Center Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm, and at other locations at varying times. Socks, underwear, winter clothes like gloves and coats, and toiletries including shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products are items Catholic Charities always needs more of, especially during the winter months. Other items people are encouraged to donate include water bottles, protein bars and canned foods.

Learn more at cceasternwa.org/wishlist.