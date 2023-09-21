FALL ARTS: Theater Events

OCT. 6-15

THE WHO'S TOMMY

Rock out with a soundtrack from British Hall of Famers the Who as you watch the life of Tommy — a young boy traumatized by violence with a penchant for pinball and cults — unfold. This rock musical by Pete Townshend isn't exactly the same as Tommy, the rock opera and studio album by the Who, or Tommy, the 1975 film, or even the Who's "Tommy Pinball Wizard" the pinball machine. But apparently, the story's got a chokehold on the rock scene. Join Aspire Community Theater, now the most rocking theater group in Coeur d'Alene, as they follow Tommy from dissociation and disillusionment to reconciliation and salvation. Expect classics like "Smash the Mirror," "I'm Free," and, of course, "Pinball Wizard." Kroc Center, Thu-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sat-Sun at 2 pm, $28, aspirecda.com (EB)

OCT. 7-29

DRACULA

If you think you know Dracula, think again. This reimagining of Bram Stoker's 1897 vampire classic by NYC-based playwriting prodigy Kate Hamill is everything the original isn't and more, confronting historical, misogynistic tropes head-on in what's been described as a "feminist revenge fantasy." In Hamill's retelling — which comes to the Civic's Studio Theatre just in time for Halloween season — the famed vampire hunter Dr. Van Helsing is reimagined as a woman, and Mina Harker is no mere damsel in distress with little agency over her own life. And while he's still very much a blood-sucking monster, Count Dracula's most sinister trait in this version may be the masculine charm he wields as a weapon of manipulation and power. Spokane Civic Theatre, Wed-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sun at 2 pm, $15-$28, spokanecivictheatre.com (CS)

OCT. 19-29

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

If you (like me) absolutely do not miss watching this 1954 cinematic classic each holiday season, or (like me) will also do anything to kickstart the holiday season weeks before Thanksgiving, then get thee down to Pullman. Starting in mid-October — yes, the show opens and wraps even before the Halloween candy goes on sale — Regional Theatre of the Palouse is staging the 2008 live adaptation of the beloved film starring Spokane's own Bing Crosby alongside Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, Thu-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sat-Sun at 1:30 pm, $30, rtoptheatre.org (CS)

Oct. 20-29

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The Tony Award-winning musical Matilda is coming to Coeur d'Alene. Based on Roald Dahl's 1988 book, this beloved story is about the power of imagination, rebellion and magic. Matilda is an extraordinary young girl with psychokinetic powers who dreams of a better life away from her neglectful parents and the cruel headmistress at her new school. Determined to stand up to the adults in her life, Matilda uses her imagination and cleverness to finally take charge of her own destiny. This production is packed with exciting dance numbers and catchy songs, which are sure to delight. The Kroc, Fri-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sun at 2 pm, $25-$30, lakecityplayhouse.org (AT)

Nov. 10-11

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

The Grinch hated Christmas, the whole Christmas season! Ring in the monster's least favorite time of year with this record-breaking musical, narrated by Max the Dog and brought to life by fantastical costumes that would make Dr. Seuss proud. Trim up the tree, drool over roast beast, whizz down Mt. Crumpet and remind yourself of the true meaning of Christmas. No intermission and a running time under 90 minutes make it a perfect family performance that tops any bedtime story, at least according to The New York Times. If you're not misty-eyed by the time the Whos stand hand-in-hand and start singing, chances are your heart is two sizes too small. First Interstate Center for the Arts, Fri at 7:30 pm, Sat at 3 and 7 pm, $45-$90, firstinterstatecenter.org (EB)

Nov. 10-18

JULIUS CAESAR

Shakespeare's historic tragedy about the Roman Empire's infamous ruler is fall's main event for Eastern Washington University's theater program, yet it's staged as a modern retelling. Watch as those close to Caesar conspire against him and plot his death to prevent him from acquiring an insurmountable level of power. Battle breaks out following Caesar's assassination, surrounding Rome's future in turmoil and bloodshed. If you're longing for an action-packed night of drama or a fun night of Shakespearean storytelling, this production of Julius Caesar could leave you also asking, "Et tu, Brute?" Eastern Washington University, times vary, $5-$10, ewu.edu/caesar2023 (SSa)

Nov. 14-19

LES MISÉRABLES

One the most famous epics ever penned, Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean through the turmoil, revolution and reformation occurring in 19th century France following his release from prison. Les Mis explores classism, cruelty in the justice system and broad-reaching injustices experienced by so many at the fault of too-powerful people and systems. A tragic story with a surprisingly inspirational message, this production as part of Best of Broadway's 2023-24 season showcases the hardships of life and love, and the resilience of those fighting for a fair future. First Interstate Center for the Arts, times vary, $50-$125.50, broadwayspokane.com (SSa)

Dec. 1-17

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

First performed off-Broadway in 1997, Paula Vogel's dark comedy How I Learned to Drive won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama just a year later. As Lil' Brit grows up in 1960s Maryland, she's manipulated and sexually abused by her uncle, which ends up destroying both of their adult lives. Stage Left, the region's "premier progressive nonprofit theater," always seeks to explore complex personal and societal issues through its work and offers an "alternative theater experience in Spokane." Join its cast and crew as they perform Vogel's nationally acclaimed work, just as relevant today as it was 25 years ago. Stage Left Theater, Thu-Sat at 7 pm, Sun at 2 pm, $25, stagelefttheater.org (EB)

Dec. 5-10

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

A triumph of American literature has become a triumph of the American theater. Atticus Finch, Tom Robinson, Scout, and Boo Radley revisit audiences in Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Richard Thomas plays Finch, the lawyer defending Robinson, a Black man accused of raping a white woman in 1930s Alabama. Thomas is best known for his Emmy-award winning performance as John-Boy in the heartwarming CBS drama The Waltons. In 2020, the original Broadway cast gave a free performance in Madison Square Garden for thousands of schoolchildren before concluding its run. This year, Thomas and the national cast visit 44 cities for its third year of touring, bringing the prophetic story to hundreds more. First Interstate Center for the Arts, times vary, $52-$100, broadwayspokane.com (EB)

Dec. 23

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

The Million Dollar Quartet — Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley — are reunited just in time for the holidays. Inspired by the true story of their December 1956 recording session at Sun Records, this musical mixes the rock 'n' roll hits that made these four men famous with sounds of the season. Audiences go on a journey through a story of Christmas past, present and future, while listening to classic holiday hits like "Run Rudolph Run," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "I'll be Home for Christmas." First Interstate Center for the Arts, 3 pm & 8 pm, $53.50-91.50, broadwayspokane.com (AT) ♦