FALL ARTS: Visual Arts Events

THROUGH JAN. 6

FIVE CRITICAL DECADES OF ART: THE STEPHENS COLLECTION

Travel through time with the Jundt Art Museum's newest exhibition. Collected over the span of 50 years by Spokane residents Les and Carolyn Stephens, the art featured in this collection tells the story of how society and art has evolved throughout the decades. The Stephens' collection is a reflection of regional and national trends and styles of the time when they were created. Featured art also explores different art movements, such as 1960s pop art, environmental art, East Coast/West Coast, abstraction, photorealism and more. Art appreciators can expect to see both traditional and nontraditional examples of paintings, wood carvings, sculptures, clay art, photography and more. Jundt Art Museum, Mon-Sat from 10 am-4 pm, free, gonzaga.edu/jundt (AT)

THROUGH MARCH 9

JEFFREY GIBSON: THEY TEACH LOVE

When we think about multimedia or interdisciplinary art, we might consider it the uniting of a handful of materials or techniques, like painting and sculpture. For artist Jeffrey Gibson, nothing's off-limits, from sterling silver to wool blankets to rawhide to tipi poles. Showcasing these elements from his Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee heritage, Gibson turns ordinary objects — flags, punching bags, illuminated signs — into beautifully embellished, statement-making works of art. In summary, Gibson believes everything and everyone has the potential for radical transformation. Explore more than 35 works by the artist this fall in a solo exhibition at WSU Pullman's on-campus gallery. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, Tue-Sat from 10 am-4 pm, free, museum.wsu.edu (CS)

SEPT. 21-OCT. 19

TRACY PETRE WALKER: LIFE AND TIME

Using symbolism, archetypal imagery and stereotyping to explore a variety of current events and social concerns, artist Tracy Petre Walker's "Life and Time" exhibit at the Spokane Falls Community College Art Gallery explores a variety of societal themes that are present in our daily lives. Walker uses distorted imagery and the layering of space and meaning to form complex compositions that encourage viewers to examine a range of topics on a deeper level. SFCC Fine Arts Gallery, Mon-Fri 8:30 am-3:30 pm, sfcc.spokane.edu (SSa)

SEPT. 30-OCT. 1

SPOKANE CARVERS SHOW

For 35 years, the Spokane Carvers Association has been chipping away at promoting the art of woodworking in the Inland Northwest. Up to 80 artists meet twice a month at Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church to whittle everything from puppets and ducks to modernist banana sculptures and intricate fairy houses. The annual show accepts entries from beginners to experts, and a jury will select the best in show. Last year's top award went to a whimsical sculpture of a cardboard box filled with pencils, etched completely and meticulously from wood. This year, additional activities include woodturning demonstrations and a raffle. Definitely carve out some time in your schedule to check out this traditional but ever-adapting artform. The Hive, Sat from 10 am-5 pm, Sun from 12-4 pm, free, spokanecarvers.com (EB)

OCT. 6

TERRAIN 14

On the first Friday of October, local arts nonprofit Terrain holds its annual multimedia event celebrating local and regional artists, musicians and other creatives' endeavors. Attendees are sure to see a variety of mediums, including poetry, film, sculpture, painting, photography and more. Terrain highlights the work of groundbreaking, innovative artists who are adding vibrance and culture to the Inland Northwest, uniting them with the community to create a supportive and powerful creative space. The event is free, but if you're looking to avoid a crowd, you can purchase tickets ($25) for preview night on Thursday, Oct. 5, for a more intimate experience. 314 W. Riverside Ave., 5 pm-midnight, free, terrainspokane.com (SSa)

OCT. 6-28

MARY FARRELL + TOBE HARVEY

Two heavyweights in the local art scene combine forces for this fall showcase at downtown Spokane's Saranac Art Projects gallery. Mary Farrell, whose work has been exhibited around the world, works primarily in printmaking. A common thread in her work is softly shaded organic forms from human subjects to tangled bird nests, often produced in tones of sepia, rust, charcoal, seafoam and ochre. It's a pleasant juxtaposition to Tobe Harvey's vivid, color-filled imagery. As a Montana native, Harvey often paints sweeping Western landscapes in vivid, contrasting colors. As he recalls these places of intense beauty, Harvey says he's guided by the lasting emotions he felt while viewing them with his own eyes. Saranac Art Projects, Fri-Sat 12-8 pm, free, sapgallery.com (CS)

OCT. 6-DEC. 9

REGIONAL WATERCOLOR INVITATIONAL

Though the medium is quite fickle and time consuming, Spokane has a plethora of watercolor painters who produce versatile and unique works year-round. This exhibition at the GUAAC, curated by the aforementioned Tobe Harvey, features several watercolorists including Megan Perkins, Stan Miller, Karen Mobley, Becki Busi and others. Vibrant and serene, these works highlight these skillful artists of Spokane as well as the diverse ways in which each uses watercolor. Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center, Fri from 4-7 pm, Sat from 10 am-3 pm, free, gonzaga.edu/gonzaga-university-urban-arts-center (MP)

OCT. 12-14

ROCKY MOUNTAIN PRINTMAKING ALLIANCE SYMPOSIUM

Back in 2021, local printmaker Reinaldo Gil Zambrano told The Inlander that he wanted to dub Spokane "Print Town USA." That dream is becoming a reality now with the Rocky Mountain Printmaking Alliance's 6th Biennial Symposium taking place right here. The symposium aims to showcase the local printmaking community by hosting printmaking shows and workshops across various venues in the area. Local artists Mary Farrell and Chris Bovey are among the symposium's keynote speakers, each established printmakers in their own right. Visit the event site for more details. Locations and times vary, $30-$75, rockymountainprintmakingalliance.org (MP)

OCT. 29-NOV. 25

EVERYTHING FIBER

It's not often that fiber arts are given the spotlight, but that idea seems to be shifting as more and more fiber artists come out of the woodwork here in Spokane. This show at the Liberty Gallery above Auntie's Bookstore features Maggie Anderson, Elyse Hochstadt, Pierr Morgan and more local artists showing off the unique ways in which they work with fiber. From weaving and felting to eco-printing and sculptural art, their art shows just how versatile fiber is as a medium for expression. Liberty Gallery, daily from 11 am-7 pm, free, potteryplaceplus.com (MP)

NOV. 3-5

YULETIDE

It's back! For the first time in seven years — and since their big move this spring from the Garland District to the U-District — Spokane Art School is hosting Yuletide, its juried, indoor holiday art market. A plethora of local artists are filling the first and second floors of the Art School's new space with handcrafted, individually produced works in a variety of mediums. You'll find ceramics, paintings, soap, ornaments, cards and more items to purchase for yourself or others this holiday season. Every purchase directly benefits the incredible artists participating in the show. Spokane Art School, times vary, free admission, spokaneartschool.net (MP)

NOV. 3-25

TOBY KEOUGH: FLOWERS

There's much to love about the delicate blooms and leafy greens that fresh bouquets and house plants bring to our enclosed living spaces even if these splashes of color, natural texture and heavenly aromas are sometimes temporary. Coeur d'Alene artist Toby Keough, however, offers a more permanent fix with her highly detailed, large-scale botanical artworks in the form of paintings and cheerful murals, which she creates both for private residences and in public spaces around the region. As part of the Terrain Gallery's fall exhibition lineup, Keough fills the cozy space with a heavy dose of much-needed color as we all get ready to hide indoors for the long months of winter. Follow her Instagram (@tobyrae) for even more floral fun. Terrain Gallery, Thu-Sat from 4-7 pm, free, terrainspokane.com (CS)

DEC. 1-30

FICTION, FANTASY & FOLKLORE

New Moon Art Gallery's final show of the year showcases a variety of art dolls, or artistic objects of various mediums taking the form of a human, animal or imaginative creature. Participating artists were initially tasked with creating an art doll based on a story or concept from fiction, fantasy or folklore. Imagination is the primary theme of this show, with each artist being challenged to go outside of the box and fully embrace their creativity. New Moon Art Gallery, Wed-Sat from 11 am-5 pm, manicmoonandmore.com (SSa)

DEC. 2-JAN 6, 2024

CUP OF JOY

My cup overfloweth! Trackside Studio hosts its 10th annual Cup of Joy exhibition, featuring 150 cozy, ceramic, handmade cups. Come celebrate the humble mug in all its glory. Stop to appreciate all the cups in your life, whether it be a cup of Joe, a cuppa, or a red Solo cup. Artists from all over the country get to submit four cups to the gallery's most popular event of the year. Cups are sculptures. Cups are kitchenware. Cups are where art and expression meet functionality and hot cocoa. So bring a friend, debate the merit of handles, and renew your admiration for this overlooked vessel. Plus, Trackside is a gallery, a working ceramics studio, and a gift shop, which means you might get to buy a new favorite cup from a local artist to take home. Trackside Studio, Wed-Fri from 11 am-5 pm, opening reception Fri, Dec. 2 from 5-8 pm, free, tracksidestudio.net (EB) ♦