Fall Arts 2023: Express Yourself

A creative instinct lies deep within all of us. An urge to sing, write, paint, perform, sculpt, dance, talk, act, draw.

Spokane dancer CarliAnn Forthun Bruner responds by using a physically active artform to connect with her Indigenous heritage. Multimedia visual artist Io Palmer also moves as she twists, carves and paints her vibrant and lively sculptural pieces, which sometimes carry profound meaning about social constructs like race.

At Spokane Public Library, a hub for learning, community, creativity and exploring unlimited possibilities, it's Shane Gronholz's job to help us make sense of the world around us. So we can be better humans, yes, but also so we can make connections between art, ourselves and the world around us.

Actor and playwright Dahveed Bullis writes scripts and physically transforms himself into each character he portrays. Through her music, Coeur d'Alene singer-songwriter Gabriella Rose muses on heartbreak, hope, anger and joy, crafting a soundtrack for listeners that helps process the rollercoaster ride of being human.

The thread of expression is woven into the fabric of all our lives, reminding us sometimes quietly, other times loudly, that the call to create and share is one of the most beautiful parts of our human existence. It's an acutely special thing, and we hope this year's Fall Arts issue inspires you to both express yourself — through dance, theater, music, visual arts and more — and to revel in the profuse moments of artistic expression all around us.

— Chey Scott,