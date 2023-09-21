FALL ARTS: Music Events

SEPT. 24, NOV. 19

SPOKANE STRING QUARTET

Formed in 1979, the Spokane String Quartet brings chamber music, both traditional and contemporary, to the region. This fall, the quartet kicks off its season on Sept. 24 at the Fox Theater, for which they're joined by pianist Evren Ozel to perform compositions by Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann, among others. Quartet musicians Mateusz Wolski (first violin), Amanda Howard-Phillips (second violin), Jeannette Wee-Yang (viola) and Helen Byrne (cello) take center stage on Nov. 19 at the Bing Crosby Theater, performing works from Joseph Bologne, Gabriel Faure and Maurice Ravel. Sept. 24 at 3 pm (Fox Theater); Nov. 19 at 3 pm (Bing Crosby Theater), $20-$25, spokanestringquartet.org (SSa)

SEPT. 29

COHEED AND CAMBRIA, DEAFHEAVEN

When you think of music, "lore" isn't usually the first thing that springs to mind, but don't tell Coheed and Cambria that. The prog rock outfit has built almost their entire career around a series of ongoing albums chronicling the Amory Wars, an epic sci-fi story crafted by frontman Claudio Sanchez (which he's also adapted into comics and a novel). C&C has done so by exploring a galaxy of sounds, too, ranging from shredding heavy metal to melodic pop rock to post-hardcore. The group's latest tour also includes Deafheaven, the black metal-meets-shoegaze act that crafts the most beautiful, punishing music out there (though the band took heat for shifting away from screamed vocals to a much more light and atmospheric sound on 2021's Infinite Granite). Knitting Factory, 8 pm, sold out, sp.knittingfactory.com (SS)

SEPT. 30

SYMPHONY POPS 1: FIRST LADIES OF SONG

Skiddily-bwop-bop-doo-da-wee-da! Ella's scatting, Billie's melodies and Sarah's technique changed jazz forever. Spokane Symphony's first Pops concert of the season celebrates Fitzgerald, Holiday and Vaughan with living jazz royalty Carmen Bradford. Discovered by Count Basie and launched as a featured vocalist with his legendary orchestra, Bradford has been adding to the legacy of female jazz singers for decades. The teacher, performer, storyteller and recent Grammy nominee is a dazzling tribute to some of the best-known singers of jazz's golden age. So forget your "Gloomy Sunday," get "In a Sentimental Mood," and "Let's Fall in Love" with the soulful stylings of the first ladies of song, past and present. The Fox Theater, 7:30 pm, $47-$100, spokanesymphony.org (EB)

OCT. 7

S.A.F.E. FALL FESTIVAL: MAREN MORRIS

Some musicians intentionally skirt social issues in order to build a bigger audience. Country rebel Maren Morris is not one of those people. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has already had plenty of hits like "The Middle," "I Could Use a Love Song" and "The Bones," but she's never let success get in the way of her advocacy. Her support of trans folks even got Tucker Carlson to label her a "lunatic country music person" ... a phrase which she quickly slapped on a shirt to raise funds for Trans Lifeline. Morris is helping out again by playing an event to raise funds for Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education (S.A.F.E.) at the Pavilion. With tickets only costing $25, it's by far the best entertainment deal of the fall, while also continuing Morris' commitment to fighting the good fight. Spokane Pavilion, 4:15 pm, $25, all ages, spokanepavilion.com (SS)

OCT. 9

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS

Prolific and wildly smart singer-songwriter John Darnielle has been releasing music as The Mountain Goats since 1991 and shows no signs of slowing down as the band prepares to release their 22nd studio album, Jenny from Thebes, a sequel to 2002 All Hail West Texas. The group is practically always on the road, but they haven't been to Spokane in a few years now. If you want to see the G.O.A.T., now's your chance. Every Mountain Goats show is different: Darnielle usually plays some super deep cuts for die-hard fans, but always plays hits like This Year and No Children. Super fan or not, you'll want to scream along as he chants "I am going to make it through this year if it kills me!" The Fox Theater, 7:30 pm, $35-$50, foxtheaterspokane.org (MP)

OCT. 10

MACKLEMORE

Washington's own Macklemore is coming back to the setting of his iconic "Downtown" music video. He may even pull up on a moped and hit up a thrift shop while he's here. The multi-diamond certified rapper (real name Ben Haggerty) is getting personal with his fans as he performs on his North American tour for his self-titled album Ben. Prepare to be immersed in a journey filled with arena-chanting pop tracks and hard-hitting anthems that reflect on the (no) bad days. It's a musical story of relapse, regret, redemption and roots. Spokane Arena, 7:30 pm, $30-$80, all ages, spokanearena.com (SD)



OCT. 13

MUDHONEY

While it became absolutely horrible advice during COVID times, expect Mudhoney to still wildly holler "Touch me, I'm sick!" when the underground icons rock out at the District Bar. While the grunge quartet didn't reach the fame highs of some of their early '90s Seattle peers, being less heralded favs of the scene probably helped them stick together for 35 years and counting. While there's always an unhinged side to the group's chaotic and noisy sound, there's also something comforting about Mudhoney's consistency: frontman Mark Arm can still wail with the best of 'em, the band still puts out albums on Sub Pop, and the group's loud and energetic live show can most certainly still get a healthy mosh pit going, The District Bar, 8 pm, $30, 21+, sp.knittingfactory.com (SS)

OCT. 14

JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH WYNTON MARSALIS

It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing, and the swingin'-est orchestra in the country is coming to Spokane. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is ditching the Big Apple for a tour of the West, including a stop at the Fox Theater. Come jive to standards by legends like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie, plus newer repertoire from Wycliffe Gordon and Ted Nash, or JLCO's own Carlos Henriquez. Leading the band is trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis, whose portfolio includes nine Grammy awards and a Sesame Street album. Let the best of Manhattan come to you and get down with some world-class jazz for an especially groovy night. The Fox Theater, 7:30 pm, $45-$95, foxtheaterspokane.org (EB)

OCT. 15

TOOL

It's great when you find a band that always feels like it's pushing the boundaries of rock forward. It's an even rarer level of excellence when a band's decades old albums still feel cutting edge. That's certainly the case with Tool. The artful, progressive metal mainstay explores the darker corners of heavy rock with a stunning technical acumen that simply doesn't age. Frontman Maynard James Keenan and Co. released their standout debut album Undertow 30 years ago, but when tunes from it reverberate throughout Spokane Arena, they'll still sound as fresh as ever. Spokane Arena, 7:30 pm, $65-$590, all ages, spokanearena.com (SS)

OCT. 22

APASHE

The first time you throw some Apashe on the playlist, your friends might give you a look for changing the vibe. Why'd you switch from EDM to classical music all of a sudden? Ah, but did you? Before long, the swelling orchestral melodies and choral voices intermingle with heavy bass, hip-hop and maybe even a quick music history lesson, like the satisfying line in "Lacrimosa" informing listeners: "That was Mozart." With his new brass orchestra tour, the artist showcases the staying power of live instruments at what's sure to be a danceable show with dubstep influence. Knitting Factory, 8 pm, $30-$35, all ages, sp.knittingfactory.com (SW)

OCT. 24

PUDDLES PITY PARTY

Coulrophobia — aka the fear of clowns — permeates our society thanks to fictional face painters like Pennywise and the Joker. But there's nothing to fear when it comes to Puddles Pity Party. The alter-ego of Mike Geier, Puddles is a towering clown in Pagliacci mode with a stunning baritone voice. As anyone who saw his opening set for Tenacious D at Northern Quest last year can attest, his live performances are an absolute blast of gorgeous cover songs, humor, and a dash of melancholy. Where else might you see operatic rearrangements of Billie Eilish, Ozzy Osbourne and Nick Cave songs, songs in Spanish sung to a human tequila bottle, and an overload of swooning about Kevin Costner? No one throws a party quite like Puddles. Knitting Factory, 8 pm, $25-$129, 21+, sp.knittingfactory.com (SS)

OCT. 28 & 29

SPOKANE SYMPHONY: SYMPHONIC-CON

It may be hard to believe for the youngsters out there, but there was a time when nerdy stuff like video games, sci-fi films and fantasy novels were considered... well... actually nerdy and not the widely accepted core of mainstream pop culture. The thought of a symphony orchestra "cheapening" themselves with such trivialities would've made high-culture patrons fall out of their seats with aghast incongruity. But now the Spokane Symphony is leaning into its geeky side with Symphonic-Con, a program loaded with beloved music from Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Uncharted video games and more. These days, that's simply following the money. The Fox Theater, Sat at 7:30 pm & Sun at 3 pm, $25-$64, spokanesymphony.org (SS)

NOV. 5

RUBEN STUDDARD & CLAY AIKEN

At the peak of American Idol fever in 2003, there were few folks more famous than Season 2's battling finalists Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. The pair made for a delightful entertaining odd couple: the rotund Studdard was a Black R&B powerhouse, while the spindly Aiken was a white soft pop crooner. While neither would go on to the massive musical success of other Idol alums like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry and Jennifer Hudson, they've still got the pipes to pay the bills. The duo shows off their star-making voices and friendship forged under reality TV lights chemistry when they team up in Airway Heights. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 7:30 pm, $39-$69, all ages, northernquest.com (SS)

NOV. 7

THE JONAS BROTHERS

The last time the JoBros were in Spokane was eons ago as they supported another familial music group, sisters Aly & AJ at the Knitting Factory. Now they're back, 17(!) years later headlining the Spokane Arena. Can you say glow-up? Taking inspiration from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the Jonas Brothers are performing songs from each of their five albums and reminiscing on their rise to worldwide fame. You've heard SOS and Burnin' Up from the band's early days, but their newest album, The Album, is funk-forward and downright groovy. Spokane Arena, 7 pm, $40-$230, all ages, spokanearena.com (MP)

DEC. 8

TV GIRL

Like a stoner spacing out to TV static, it's easy to get lost in the hypnotic pop of Cali band TV Girl. The group mixes subdued indie sounds with retro '60s samples to create dreamscapes that entrance audiences (especially Gen Zers; TikTok has certainly helped TV Girl). While the youths snapped up all the tickets to this gig as soon as it was announced, figuring out a way into the show would beat another night on the couch in front of an actual television. Knitting Factory, 8 pm, sold out, sp.knittingfactory.com (SS) ♦