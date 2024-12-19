Gifts for self-care enthusiasts bound to create a very relaxing, very peaceful end to the holiday season

Dark, frigid and often dreary, winter is the perfect time of year to prioritize comfort and self-care practices. With the holidays often kicking off that cozy spirit for many, there are some THC-infused items that you can gift to your friends to keep that energy going well into the new year. From topical balms and lotions to edibles, here are some gifts to get your health-conscious and mindful friends.

4.20 BAR CHOCOLATE EDIBLES

Chocolate is a rich, luxurious delicacy that often graces our lives during the holiday season, and while it's already a delightful treat by itself, you can give someone the gift of chocolate edibles. Edibles from 4.20 Bar use Guittard chocolate and house-made distillates. They sell a variety of THC chocolates, like a classic milk chocolate, dark chocolate espresso, or milk chocolate and hemp crunch. For those wanting something a little different, keep an eye out for their rosin-infused milk chocolate and s'mores edibles.

PIONEER SQUARES EDIBLES

If you know someone who's trying to cut down on smoking without cutting down on their cannabis consumption, consider some edibles. Pioneer Squares makes vegan, gluten-free and Kosher fruit candy chews in an array of flavors like Pineapple Crush, Key Lime Pie, Pink Lemonade and Sour Cherry. Plus, their fruit-flavored chews have a fun surprise — a piece of real fruit inside each or a candied peel inside of the citrus chews. All of the cannabis oil inside each chew is evenly dispersed, making it easy to take a smaller dosage of a gummy without worrying about uneven concentration in the batch.

CERES LOTIONS

Although cannabis is associated with psychoactive effects when smoked or ingested, THC has pain-relief properties when applied topically. If you have an athlete in your life, someone who's just always on the go or someone with chronic pain, one of Ceres' THC lotions like Dragon Balm may provide them some relief. While a lotion won't make someone high, it often provides relief to areas of pain, helping them reach a comfortable state of being during the holidays.

CERES BATH SALTS

Another topical cannabis product that has the goal of easing pain and discomfort throughout the whole body, Ceres' bath salts adds a layer of peacefulness to a self-care day bath. Cannabis can be used to ease muscle and joint pain, as well as cramps and other bodily discomfort, and submerging your whole body into water with THC bath salts might relieve tension you weren't even aware of being there.

FAIRWINDS CBD TINCTURE

CBD is one of the primary components of cannabis that's known for its calming effects. While it's primarily found in higher concentrations in hemp plants, when used in a more concentrated form like a tincture, it can provide a relaxing and calming feeling that can be helpful for things like anxiety and sleep. Tinctures like those from Fairwinds may have a small bit of THC in their midst as well. CBD tincture is great to give someone who may need a little extra ease in their daily life.