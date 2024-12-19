Gifts for creatives and busybodies that will highly enhance their holidays

When shopping for your right-brained stoner friends, consider skipping the dispensary and heading to a craft or local gift store to find some artsy or puzzling activities to gift them. Something like a small puzzle to fidget with while watching a movie or a coloring book full of intricate illustrations may be the perfect pastime to ignite their creativity in a highly relaxing way.

MATCHBOX PUZZLES

Perhaps serving as a stocking stuffer or a small addition to a larger gift, Professor Puzzle's small Matchbox Puzzles provide a fun challenge for those in your life who love to figure things out. There are a wide variety of these mini brain teaser puzzles at Atticus Coffee & Gifts — like the Blue No. 5 wooden block or a mini Tangram — that are set to keep one entertained and bemused.

DIY MINIATURE HOUSE

If you have someone in your life who's always making things themselves, building fun trinkets or pieces of decor, or just loves putting together things like Legos, consider getting them a Rolife Miniature House. This one is called Miller's Garden, a cute little outdoor patio setting with a variety of greenery and mini furniture that creates a serene, comfy garden setting — an exciting sight during the cold, snowy winter months. Plus, Rolife sells a variety of other miniature kits that all create an epic tiny collection of rooms. As all of the pieces in this kit are miniature, it's not the fastest build, but it makes for a relaxing project to undergo while winding down in the evenings.

COLORING BOOKS

A very versatile gift, coloring books are great for anyone who enjoys drawing, painting or anything artsy, and they're an especially great gift for those who enjoy getting high and creating. Auntie's Bookstore has a wide range of coloring books, with a number of fandom ones for enthusiasts of, Disney and more. There are also a number of nature-themed or abstract coloring books with complex mandalas or freeflow linework. Pick up your pens and get ready to start coloring.

SCRAPBOOKING KITS & SUPPLIES

♦

Scrapbooking is a fun way to weave together many of one's personal aesthetics and memories together into a cohesive body of work, but adding in fun new stickers, sets or kits can bring flair to an existing scrapbook or standalone pieces that are on display in your home. 3 Craft Chicks has an array of pieces to add to your scrapbooks from brands like Doodlebug and Graphic 45, tools for your endeavors, and they also have kits and classes that feature a variety of designs as well.