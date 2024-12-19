Gifts for stoners you might find at the Pink Pony Club

In my experience, the Venn diagram between Chappell Roan fans and stoners is just a circle. When I attended her show at the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle this summer, the air was filled with two things: the screams of thousands of fans singing along to the pop princess, and tons of random clouds that clearly came from below. In recognition of that clearly overlapping fanbase, we've collected a list of gifts that are sure to match the pink-and-purple aesthetic that the singer has cultivated.

WYLD 10 MG BOYSENBERRY GUMMIES

If your giftee is big into gummies, you can't go wrong with the Wyld brand of 10 mg edibles. Though there are a range of flavors from strawberry and sour apple to peach and pear, the brand's boysenberry flavor is top-tier. On top of tasting terrific, the boysenberry gummies are great for before-bed use as they contain equal parts of THC, CBD and CBN — which can help our brains rest.

GLASS RECYCLER RIG

VINTAGE ASH TRAYS

The one thing that sets professional stoners apart from those who enjoy cannabis casually is a gorgeous rig. Whether it's a dab rig or a bong, having a personalized piece of glass to toke out of is vital. Elite Smoke Shop on Division Street has a ton of options, but this hot pink rig is so aesthetically pleasing, it almost feels like you're smoking out of a bendy straw. Plus, as a recycler rig, it has condensed chambers that allow for a much smoother puff than a regular bong.

Hoping to grab a gift for a THC enthusiast, but can't stand entering a dispensary because of the smell? Don't fret. You can avoid the whiff of weed by gifting important smoking accessories like these vintage ash trays from online store Pearl's Puff Parlor. The simple pink glass looks almost like crystal, so it's sure to fit with anyone's smoke setup. $40 • Pearl's Puff Parlor • pearlspuffparlor.com











100 MG CANNABIS QUENCHER SHOT

Looking for the most bang for your buck? These Cannabis Quencher shots are perfect. The 100 mg bottles are only 2 ounces, so they're meant to be sipped or even mixed into other beverages. Maybe it's the brand or perhaps it's the strawberry lemonade flavor, but the overwhelming weed taste that most 100 mg sodas are known for is very mild in this shot.

GRAPE RUNTZ FLOWER

♦

There aren't too many aesthetically pleasing cannabis strains, but among the few Grape Runtz is one of the best options. The Treehouse Club describes it best as "a bunch of Concord grapes covered in frost." Grape Runtz is also one of those killer hybrid strains that can appeal to almost anyone. The flower's fruity notes make it more pleasant to smoke, and its hybrid lineage mixes the delight of an uplifting sativa with the "in-the-couch" feel of a nice relaxing indica.