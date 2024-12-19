Gifts for stoners you might find at the Pink Pony Club

In my experience, the Venn diagram between Chappell Roan fans and stoners is just a circle. When I attended her show at the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle this summer, the air was filled with two things: the screams of thousands of fans singing along to the pop princess, and tons of random clouds that clearly came from below. In recognition of that clearly overlapping fanbase, we've collected a list of gifts that are sure to match the pink-and-purple aesthetic that the singer has cultivated.
WYLD 10 MG BOYSENBERRY GUMMIESIf your giftee is big into gummies, you can't go wrong with the Wyld brand of 10 mg edibles. Though there are a range of flavors from strawberry and sour apple to peach and pear, the brand's boysenberry flavor is top-tier. On top of tasting terrific, the boysenberry gummies are great for before-bed use as they contain equal parts of THC, CBD and CBN — which can help our brains rest. $26 • Primo Cannabis • 21630 E. Gilbert Road, Otis Orchards
GLASS RECYCLER RIGThe one thing that sets professional stoners apart from those who enjoy cannabis casually is a gorgeous rig. Whether it's a dab rig or a bong, having a personalized piece of glass to toke out of is vital. Elite Smoke Shop on Division Street has a ton of options, but this hot pink rig is so aesthetically pleasing, it almost feels like you're smoking out of a bendy straw. Plus, as a recycler rig, it has condensed chambers that allow for a much smoother puff than a regular bong. $130 • Elite Smoke Shop • 6005 N. Division St.
VINTAGE ASH TRAYS
Hoping to grab a gift for a THC enthusiast, but can't stand entering a dispensary because of the smell? Don't fret. You can avoid the whiff of weed by gifting important smoking accessories like these vintage ash trays from online store Pearl's Puff Parlor. The simple pink glass looks almost like crystal, so it's sure to fit with anyone's smoke setup. $40 • Pearl's Puff Parlor • pearlspuffparlor.com
100 MG CANNABIS QUENCHER SHOTLooking for the most bang for your buck? These Cannabis Quencher shots are perfect. The 100 mg bottles are only 2 ounces, so they're meant to be sipped or even mixed into other beverages. Maybe it's the brand or perhaps it's the strawberry lemonade flavor, but the overwhelming weed taste that most 100 mg sodas are known for is very mild in this shot. $10 • Cinder • 6010 N. Division St., 927 W. Second Ave. and 1421 N. Mullan Road, Spokane Valley