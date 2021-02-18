These three newish board games are my top must-play recommendations

By

Dune: Imperium
Dune: Imperium

During a much-needed break over the holidays, my partner Will and I committed to playing one new board game a day. It was a welcome break from screen time, and we'd received several new titles as gifts, many released this past year. In this golden age of tabletop games, these are my top three recommendations for your next game night.

The Isle of Cats

By far my favorite on this list, The Isle of Cats is a must-play for all cat lovers like myself, and those who simply enjoy artistic, smartly designed games. Across five rounds, two to four players (there's also a solo mode, and an expansion for up to six) are tasked with rescuing colorful cats from a mysterious island before the evil conqueror Lord Vesh arrives. Using resource cards drafted at the beginning of each round, players lure cats to their boats and must then group them, Tetris-style, while aiming to complete the game's point-scoring objectives. An easier "family mode" cuts out some of the more complex mechanics to appeal to young and casual gamers.

Dune: Imperium

Get hyped for Dune's forthcoming film adaptation from Denis Villanueve with this incredibly flavorful strategy board game set in the world of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi saga. Through a combination of deck building and worker placement, players lead one of the Great Houses of the Landsraad and set out to build political alliances, dispatch "agents" to outwit their rivals in politics and battle, and, of course, harvest spice, all to score victory points. At a glance, this game looks complicated, but Dune: Imperium's mechanics are precise and sleek. For those wondering, the upcoming film's cast are depicted on their character cards.
Related
Buzz Bin: The Lady and the Dale, doo wop doc, new music and more!

Buzz Bin: The Lady and the Dale, doo wop doc, new music and more!

The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine

At its core, The Crew is a simple trick-taking game; players play cards from their hand to try to win "tricks" based on a set of rules or goals, like in Bridge, Spades or Hearts. But there are two big twists: The Crew is cooperative, but you can't talk to each other. Playing as astronauts across a series of 50 mini-missions, The Crew is all about timing, as each mission specifies which tricks need to be won first, second or last, and sometimes by which individual player. Missions increase in difficulty as the game progresses, yet during each one, players have a single opportunity to share information by revealing one card from their hand to help the team complete the task at hand. Sometimes frustratingly challenging, other times deceptively easy, The Crew is a great pick-up-and-play game that can be replayed over and over. ♦

Trending

The real reason that people of color are hesitant with doctors — and the COVID-19 vaccine
From Lorde to Willie Nelson, we pick some of our most anticipated album releases of 2021
COVID-19 nearly killed a Washington farmworker. Now, the farm won't pay his worker's compensation
CHEAP EATS: From burritos to smoothie bowls, sandwiches to sushi, everything here is under $15
New MAC exhibit reflects on one of America's darkest chapters through the work of artist Takuichi Fujii
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Board Game Bonanza"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of Buzz Bin , Board Games

Buzz Bin: The Lady and the Dale, doo wop doc, new music and more!

Buzz Bin: The Lady and the Dale, doo wop doc, new music and more!

Notable Expression: The inauguration was punctuated by music

By Dr. Jody Graves

Notable Expression: The inauguration was punctuated by music

Magic Lantern reopens for private screenings, local author Sharma Shields wins state award, new music and more!

Magic Lantern reopens for private screenings, local author Sharma Shields wins state award, new music and more!

Facebook hackers are stealing the identities of our loved ones and wearing their faces

By Daniel Walters

Facebook hackers are stealing the identities of our loved ones and wearing their faces
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

My first time... watching action monstrosity The Expendables

By Dan Nailen

The Expendables take their action with extra cheese.

New MAC exhibit reflects on one of America's darkest chapters through the work of artist Takuichi Fujii

By Natalie Rieth

Takuichi Fujii's Self Portrait, 1935

Buzz Bin: The Lady and the Dale, doo wop doc, new music and more!

Buzz Bin: The Lady and the Dale, doo wop doc, new music and more!

VALENTINE'S DAY QUIZ: Which COVID-19 Vaccine are You In Your Relationship?

By Daniel Walters

If candy hearts seem dry and flavorless to you, you may need to get tested for COVID-19.
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Green Room Series - Bridge & Wolak

Green Room Series - Bridge & Wolak

Fri., Feb. 19, 6-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 18-24, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation