Cozy up for a hot, filling meal with a side of warm fuzzy feelings

The "Lava Cup of Noodle" from Little Noodle

Comfort food is oftentimes the best kind of nourishment — a hearty dish made from scratch by a loved one, served during happy moments or as a vehicle for such feelings to return when we're feeling stressed out or sad. During Inlander Restaurant Week, if a traditional or updated twist on a cozy, culinary classic is your go-to, this year's participants have it in spades.

Besides great food, another certainty of Restaurant Week is that it's cold — maybe even snowy — and in such a scenario, a steaming bowl of goodness is just the ticket. At NUDO RAMEN HOUSE, which serves its three-course menu on the North Side and downtown (also during lunch!), choose from the spicy ramen with chicken and tons of healthy veggies, or a vegetarian version with a soy-miso broth. Meanwhile, LITTLE NOODLE in the Garland District is serving Lava Noodles, a cup of ramen with its spicy house sauce and a choice of protein.

In Spokane Valley, SMOKERIDGE BBQ this year got creative, offering a "soup flight" among its second course choices and consisting of brisket-loaded chili, Tuscan potato soup and a creamy pumpkin bisque. At LEFTBANK WINE BAR in downtown Spokane, try the Mediterranean-inspired bean and bacon soup in a rich broth.

Beloved by all ages, mac and cheese is quintessential comfort for many, and Restaurant Week has oodles of noodles, too. At the MELTING POT, the five-cheese fondue with macaroni, bacon and seasoned bread crumbs can also be upgraded with extra meat.

As its name indicates, MACDADDY'S is a comfort food lover's dream. The North Spokane eatery's menu this year boasts buffalo chicken mac balls, pulled pork mac, pizza mac and Cougar Gold cheese mac, plus more. If you're a vegan who longs for the taste of cheese, RÜT BAR & KITCHEN is bringing back its dairy-free truffle mac, with grilled broccolini and coconut "bacon bits."

If a hearty, homestyle barbecue is your idea of good eatin', consider LONGHORN BARBECUE's entire menu, with options like chili cheese fries, a rib or brisket platter, and barbecued half chicken.

While all the dishes here are yet a casual brush at this year's 100-plus Restaurant Week menus, we'd be remiss not to mention GILDED UNICORN's take on tater tot casserole with braised brisket, wild mushrooms and aged cheddar.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Familiar Flavors"

