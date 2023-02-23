Cozy up for a hot, filling meal with a side of warm fuzzy feelings

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The "Lava Cup of Noodle" from Little Noodle

Comfort food is oftentimes the best kind of nourishment — a hearty dish made from scratch by a loved one, served during happy moments or as a vehicle for such feelings to return when we're feeling stressed out or sad. During Inlander Restaurant Week, if a traditional or updated twist on a cozy, culinary classic is your go-to, this year's participants have it in spades.

Besides great food, another certainty of Restaurant Week is that it's cold — maybe even snowy — and in such a scenario, a steaming bowl of goodness is just the ticket. At NUDO RAMEN HOUSE, which serves its three-course menu on the North Side and downtown (also during lunch!), choose from the spicy ramen with chicken and tons of healthy veggies, or a vegetarian version with a soy-miso broth. Meanwhile, LITTLE NOODLE in the Garland District is serving Lava Noodles, a cup of ramen with its spicy house sauce and a choice of protein.

In Spokane Valley, SMOKERIDGE BBQ this year got creative, offering a "soup flight" among its second course choices and consisting of brisket-loaded chili, Tuscan potato soup and a creamy pumpkin bisque. At LEFTBANK WINE BAR in downtown Spokane, try the Mediterranean-inspired bean and bacon soup in a rich broth.

Beloved by all ages, mac and cheese is quintessential comfort for many, and Restaurant Week has oodles of noodles, too. At the MELTING POT, the five-cheese fondue with macaroni, bacon and seasoned bread crumbs can also be upgraded with extra meat.

As its name indicates, MACDADDY'S is a comfort food lover's dream. The North Spokane eatery's menu this year boasts buffalo chicken mac balls, pulled pork mac, pizza mac and Cougar Gold cheese mac, plus more. If you're a vegan who longs for the taste of cheese, RÜT BAR & KITCHEN is bringing back its dairy-free truffle mac, with grilled broccolini and coconut "bacon bits."

If a hearty, homestyle barbecue is your idea of good eatin', consider LONGHORN BARBECUE's entire menu, with options like chili cheese fries, a rib or brisket platter, and barbecued half chicken.

While all the dishes here are yet a casual brush at this year's 100-plus Restaurant Week menus, we'd be remiss not to mention GILDED UNICORN's take on tater tot casserole with braised brisket, wild mushrooms and aged cheddar.