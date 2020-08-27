On the Street

What nonprofit do you think is important to give to this year?

Jenny Rose Slagle:

Jenny Rose Slagle: COVID continues to impact and create more inequities with our Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities, so supporting nonprofits like the Native Project and the American Indian Community Center is even more crucial.

Emme Grace: YWCA Spokane. People stuck in their homes under more stress means danger for some families. It's important to support domestic violence organizations so women, men and children have a place to turn when home isn't safe. Spokane already has a high rate of family violence.

Kristi Burns: Safety Net. Foster kids who age out of the system get lost without support, and in the middle of this pandemic, who is looking out for them? Any agency that supports foster youth is important to support.

Louise Sullivan: Vanessa Behan. With uncertainty and stress on families, providing respite and safety for children is a critical service.

Barbara Douglas: Second Harvest. Hungry adults and children need food during this time of unemployment.

Caitlin Anne: My husband and I personally prefer to help individuals and families in need that we know personally. For example, we are currently hosting some immigrants seeking asylum in our home, and when some of my past students have hit tough spots, we have paid for some of their expenses. We don't get the write off of a nonprofit for taxes, but we're not rich enough to itemize anyway!

Kat Hartsell: Our Place. Food, clothing, hygiene. Right near the courthouse and serving all with no barriers!!

Nicole Bishop: SNAP! They have over 30 programs to help with issues ranging from homelessness to small business development. Especially in light of COVID, more people need help with bills and their businesses than before. SNAP has been filling in those gaps. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

