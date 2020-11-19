On the Street

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE PHOTO
Gage Skidmore photo

Scott Wilburn: His poor and irresponsible handling of the pandemic has caused great losses in revenue for my business.

Michael Mentzer: How has it affected me? It has ruined a couple of friendships with people who are cognitively dissonant, and alienated me from some Trumpster family members.

Renei Yarrow: Having spent three years in an intensely emotionally abusive relationship with a narcissist, it feels as though the leader of our country and way too much of the population keep perpetuating that trauma. And I'm a white straight person with plenty of privilege. I cannot even imagine how people of color, LGBTQ+, or any of the other groups this admin has marginalized have felt for the last 1,411 days.

Shelby Keller: As much as I detest the man, I will give him credit where credit's due: His presidency has been the reason I started researching the history of fascists more.

Andrew Dresden: He's the reason I can't celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family. He is fighting to take away rights and endanger the health and safety of people I care about. He's a white supremacist, which emboldens his white supremacist base. He's put my and my daughter's health insurance in jeopardy. He's destroying the environment. His lies and cons have duped millions into blindly supporting him and use that support as an excuse for violence and murder.

Chamberlain Tori: It has ruined my faith in people and shown me how so many are able to be brainwashed into believing fake news and stupid conspiracies.

Matthew David Bowers: Taxes were lowered. I can once again get materials with American made steel rather than China's garbage. I can see a local doctor rather than travel 80 miles for a full day wait even with an appointment. My friends who are still in the military don't have consistent family-ending deployments to worry about anymore in support of never-ending war. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On The Street"

Tags

Trending

It's time to rethink what victory looks like
A look back at the late Sean Connery's pioneering take on James Bond
As Inland Curry's new owner, India native Noreen Hiskey hopes to introduce diners to the rich diversity of her culture and cuisine
New KSPS series Inland Sessions showcases the region's musicians through in-studio performances, conversations
Republicans won't run away from Donald Trump because he taught them they can't trust anyone else
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Peeps

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

It's time to rethink what victory looks like

By Inga Laurent

Take the long way home and allow yourself to enjoy the river's perpetual beauty.

On the Street

On the Street

Perhaps Joe Biden's grab bag of liberal policy proposals scared conservatives enough to tamp down what was supposed to be a wipeout

By George Nethercutt

Congrats, President-elect Joe Biden.

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

No-Li owner talks about the importance of community and giving back

By Derek Harrison

No-Li owner talks about the importance of community and giving back

Readers respond to increasing rent in Spokane; safety under current city leadership

A large, new apartment development in Spokane Valley.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Northwest Winterfest

Northwest Winterfest @ Mirabeau Park Hotel

Through Jan. 2, 2021

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 19-25, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation