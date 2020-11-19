On the Street

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore photo

Scott Wilburn: His poor and irresponsible handling of the pandemic has caused great losses in revenue for my business.

Michael Mentzer: How has it affected me? It has ruined a couple of friendships with people who are cognitively dissonant, and alienated me from some Trumpster family members.

Renei Yarrow: Having spent three years in an intensely emotionally abusive relationship with a narcissist, it feels as though the leader of our country and way too much of the population keep perpetuating that trauma. And I'm a white straight person with plenty of privilege. I cannot even imagine how people of color, LGBTQ+, or any of the other groups this admin has marginalized have felt for the last 1,411 days.

Shelby Keller: As much as I detest the man, I will give him credit where credit's due: His presidency has been the reason I started researching the history of fascists more.

Andrew Dresden: He's the reason I can't celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family. He is fighting to take away rights and endanger the health and safety of people I care about. He's a white supremacist, which emboldens his white supremacist base. He's put my and my daughter's health insurance in jeopardy. He's destroying the environment. His lies and cons have duped millions into blindly supporting him and use that support as an excuse for violence and murder.

Chamberlain Tori: It has ruined my faith in people and shown me how so many are able to be brainwashed into believing fake news and stupid conspiracies.

Matthew David Bowers: Taxes were lowered. I can once again get materials with American made steel rather than China's garbage. I can see a local doctor rather than travel 80 miles for a full day wait even with an appointment. My friends who are still in the military don't have consistent family-ending deployments to worry about anymore in support of never-ending war. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.