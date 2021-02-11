On the Street

If you could start a new company in the region, what would it be?

Julia Wentz: I would start a local Spokane grocery store that doesn't sell single-use plastic packaged products. It would have reusable containers for all of the typical household items: cleaning products, shampoo and foodstuffs like flour, sugar, milk, etc.

James C Kamura: Self-supporting homeless shelter. It would not only benefit the homeless but the community of Spokane. It would be supported by donations and the people living there. Each individual would have to contribute, work, be sober and be a productive member of society, until placed in permanent housing.

Jennifer McCormick: I would love a dim sum restaurant with the lazy susan in the middle of the table and carts going table to table.

Matt Behringer: Half public market, half food hall. Preferably in the Jensen Byrd Building with apartments above.

Merrie Adams: I would start a solar panel company because it would produce many, many jobs; also it is sustainable energy without abuse of use!

Amber Wheelock: A zoo. This generation never got to see Walk in the Wild.

Lyn Stanley: A fresh juice shop/drive-thru! With juices, smoothies and salads. Spokane lacks healthy drive-thru options!

Charlie Duranona: A dessert restaurant where only high-end desserts, ports, dessert cocktails, etc. are served.

David Leeth: The Inland Northwest QAnon Deprogramming Center.

Tricia Sykes: My husband and I were just talking about a small event venue that would be similar to the ones from the '40s with horseshoe seating. Where you can come with a small group or as a couple and have dinner while you watch a live show: comedy, quartet, dueling pianos, something. Maybe have family-friendly movies during the daytime on weekends. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

