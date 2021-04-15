On the Street

What new crafts, hobbies or activities have you taken up during the past year?

comment1-1-87c69a79583176a8.jpg

Katie Woodson: I've taken up cross-stitch. I did it as a kid and now am having so much fun with it.

Caya Berndt: Farming. I've harvested two whole fields of blueberries so far! (In my digital farm in the video game Stardew Valley.)

Valerie AVerybrady Rongey: Chewing on my cuticles. I graduated from chewing off my fingernails.

William Benge: Learning to eat with a fork.

Renei Yarrow: I tried watercolor last spring. I didn't stick with it. Depression sure makes creating challenging.

Jennifer Benge: Hand knitted my first blanket and then moved on to painting happy hours, via Zoom, with friends.

Jacqui Nelson: Painting, embroidery, more dedicated writing, and taking piano lessons!

Cheryl Miller: Quilting.

Matt Duelge: Climbing volcanoes and mountains. In general, getting back out into nature.

Cheryl Shawlee: Volunteering at a local food bank and thrift store!!

Alana Barclay: I went back to school to get my master's degree. Not a hobby but it sucks up all my free time.

Blaise Barshaw: Double speed eye rolling. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Trending

Spokane chef Joseph O'Neal is launching a line of chili oils, plus a new partnership with Hello Sugar doughnuts
Hoffman Music is hosting virtual concerts, bringing [sounds] back to the beloved local shop
Will amputating half of the Spokane Regional Law and Justice Council save it — or cripple it?
Abolish the Police: In their absence, build a more just society
The pieces may be small, but miniatures are a growing part of the craft scene
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "On The Street"

Tags

Speaking of Peeps , Crafts

The pieces may be small, but miniatures are a growing part of the craft scene

By Natalie Rieth

Bobbi Jo's skills on display.

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Abolish the Police: In their absence, build a more just society

By Jac Archer

Demonstrators march through Riverfront Park during a Defund the Police protest last June.

The Downtown Stadium You Never Wanted

By Henry McNulty

The stadium itself is open-air, and as anyone living near Joe Albi would attest, you can hear an open-air stadium. Because it's, well, open. Somehow, no one appears to be talking about this.

It’s time to change the North Central High School "Indians" mascot

By Jenny Slagle

In November 2019, Jenny Slagle was elected to the Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors and is the first American Indian woman to serve on the board.

For our tax dollars, neighborhoods, businesses and kids, Spokane's city center is the right place to build a new stadium

By Michael Allen

Part of the new stadium location proposal is the commitment by the United Soccer League to locate a team in Spokane.
More »

Readers also liked…

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Letter: Spokane doesn't have a homeless issue

A homeless outreach worker in downtown Spokane.

Letter: Since I moved back to Spokane, I have been thrilled with what it's become

Spokane's ballots are being mailed this week. Pick up our election issue next week.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Get Lit! 2021

Get Lit! 2021

Through April 18

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation