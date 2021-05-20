On the Street

What do you think of Spokane's new flag?

Spokane's new flag designed by Derek Landers.
Spokane's new flag designed by Derek Landers.

Josephine Keefe: LOVE IT! There's nothing "coastal" about it. Hello, Spokane is built around a raging river. The design has a flow and movement with modern lines that's refreshing to see on a flag. It's paying homage to the beautiful region, not another (*yawn) skyline silhouette.

Donna Jean Lee-Byrd: I like the design, but see two things that should be addressed. This looks like a tsunami, not a river. Secondly, it also looks like the Palouse area. I would like to see something more inductive to "our area." Aside from that, I love this flag. Kudos to the designer, it is beautiful.

Felicia Diamond: I had zero idea this was a thing that was happening, and I'm really sad I didn't get to see the other options. But this is pretty. I like the sun and river. I think the green should be a lilac, but oh well.

Barb Laidlaw Murphy: I can't remember which one I voted for. But this is definitely better than what they had. Now let's work on a new state flag. Ours is called "seal in a bedsheet " by people who understand effective flag design.

Blaise Barshaw: I love it. I was expecting a pavilion, clock tower, lilac clip-art catastrophe. This is sleek, modern and won't go out of style next year or decade. Bravo.

Tiffany Renee Osborn: After watching the TED Talk on flag design, I think this is great! What an improvement.

Sharma Shields: I dig it! Simple and lovely, symbolically puts the Spokane Tribe first and foremost (Children of the Sun), highlights the river, showcases our golds and greens and blues that I love so much about the Inland Northwest, its prairies and water and evergreens. I think it's so strange that people think flags should be wildly complicated in their design (what flag has an intricate design? Also: Don't they understand another human being made this? The malice is strange and off-putting to me.) Anyway, I voted for this one, thumbs up. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

