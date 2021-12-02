Question of the Week

click to enlarge The Beatles: Get Back inspires some thoughts.

Bobby Whittaker: A documentary about Spokane's old 123 ARTS club would be cool.

Eric Reis: Widespread Panic. They have been touring for 35 years. Selling out arenas regularly. They lost their lead guitarist/vocalist to cancer about 20 years ago and somehow never missed a beat. Still selling out arenas. Sometimes three nights in a row.

Ric Meyer: Journey — why Steve Perry left.

Brendan Flynn: Type O Negative because they are my favorite metal band and Pete Steele was a huge influence on me as a bassist.

Bryan McDonald: The Civil Wars: Why someone would walk away from great music and an amazing career!

Tim Duffy: Bachman Turner Overdrive. They were a '70s staple at the Coliseum.

Jim Reincke: Man, I think a documentary on Dr. Hook and the relationship with Shel Silverstein would be pretty awesome.

Dan Morris: Nothing will beat Motley Crue: The Dirt.

Kenneth Burchell: The Who: Greatest RnB band in history

Shannon Nast: Alter Bridge would be great! Myles Kennedy has an amazing voice.

Jon Skinner: Black Happy. ♦