HBO's QAnon documentary, local filmmaker's Super Frenchie opens at Magic Lantern, new music and more!

artsculture3-1-2be42a3874930cc9.jpg

INTO THE STUPID
It took a minute to warm to the idea of watching Q: Into the Storm, a six-part HBO documentary about QAnon, the conspiracy theory whose followers largely believe Donald Trump is the world's savior and Tom Hanks wants to eat babies. But filmmaker Cullen Hoback manages to deliver a series that's particularly strong in showing how QAnon flourishes in corners of the internet most of us will never visit. While there's some fun in guessing who the mysterious "Q" might be, learning about the father/son team of website developers Jim and Ron Watkins, hosts of all manner of unbalanced (and largely appalling) web denizens under the guise of being "free speech" advocates, is more interesting. You'll spend much of the six hours shaking your head in disbelief, and finish the series scared there are actually Q believers in Congress. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture3-4-0491194bdc4c058f.jpg

REFRESH FEED
Reading Patricia Lockwood's novel No One Is Talking About This is like scrolling through a social media feed, a stream-of-consciousness string of witty observations, crass jokes and lyrical poems that reflects the experience of being "extremely online." Planting us in the head of a 30-something woman who has become a minor internet celebrity, the book eventually reveals a plot that concerns a baby born with a rare disorder, birth control legislation in Ohio and (I think) the impending apocalypse. Lockwood, a poet and internet scholar, is examining humanity by way of its memes, creating a weird, funny, sad, timely and hard-to-describe satire with shades of Don DeLillo and Joan Didion. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

LEADING BY EXAMPLE
You've binged the DC and Marvel shows out there, but are you ready for a superhero story you maybe haven't heard before? Based on a series by Image (the third-largest comic book company), Netflix's show Jupiter's Legacy weaves together the Depression-era origin story of this universe's first generation of American superheroes, and the modern day struggles of their adult children who are set to take over. From drug addiction to moral dilemmas about when and whether to kill, the show touches on deep topics while offering comic relief amid the turmoil. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

artsculture3-3-862a21d1e3dfc57a.jpg

DEFYING GRAVITY
Matthias Giraud is a full-time daredevil, a BASE jumper who's always searching for new heights. He's the subject of the documentary Super Frenchie, directed by Spokane filmmaker Chase Ogden and made in piecemeal fashion over the course of a decade. Like the Oscar-winning Free Solo, Super Frenchie features plenty of eye-popping, pulse-quickening footage of amazing stunts, but at its core is the story of a death-defying adventurer getting older and reconsidering his priorities. The film has played at several festivals, including the 2020 Spokane International Film Festival, and it's opening at the Magic Lantern Theater June 4. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

click to enlarge artsculture3-2-f4a9928edda0b794.jpg
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online June 4. To wit:

JAPANESE BREAKFAST, Jubilee. Hot on the heels of a well-received memoir, JB's Michelle Zauner delivers a joyful third album.

CROWDED HOUSE, Dreamers Are Waiting. This long-running crew is always good for some pop-rock perfection.

LIZ PHAIR, Soberish. Just in time for a tour with Alanis Morrissette comes Phair's first new album in 11 years. (DAN NAILEN)

Trending

Look inside; there's work yet to be done
A Quiet Place Part II is the rare sequel that's as good as — if not better than — its predecessor
With loosened restrictions on the horizon, restaurants and bars struggle to find employees
St. Vincent takes a time machine to the '70s on the funky, stylish Daddy's Home
GPS trackers, an underground holding tank, a Mexican vacation, a foiled kidnapping plot and the dark web: Inside the FBI's case against Spokane's Dr. Ron Ilg
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Political comedians think they’re far too powerful

By Daniel Walters

Political comedians think they’re far too powerful

Radical sounds: A new Apple+ docuseries looks at the music and mayhem of 1971

By Nathan Weinbender

FROM LEFT: John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Marvin Gaye and Tina Turner are featured in 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.

When Heroes are the Villains

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Boys

Garfield Elementary and local artists team up for new Garland mural, another Saw film, new music and more!

Garfield Elementary and local artists team up for new Garland mural, another Saw film, new music and more! (3)
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Dog & Pony gallery opens doors for local artists seeking opportunity and community in the Spokane art scene

By Natalie Rieth

Dog &amp; Pony owner Christopher Russell (right) and current show curator Kim Deater

Political comedians think they’re far too powerful

By Daniel Walters

Political comedians think they’re far too powerful

Pushed Out uses an Idaho town to offer a different perspective on the theme of westward expansion

By Carrie Scozzaro

Ryanne Pilgeram's new book offers a cautionary tale of one town's struggle against the backdrop of local, regional, national and even international forces.

A North Idaho resident delves into the region's drift toward extremism from her tiny blue oasis in a sea of red

By Mindy Cameron

Drawn to Idaho for its beauty, not its politics.
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Spokane Youth Ballet Summer Concert 2021

Spokane Youth Ballet Summer Concert 2021 @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Sat., June 5, 3-5:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 3- 9, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation