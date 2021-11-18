Play as the Chiefs in NHL 22, help a local art hero, and new music!

DIGITAL ICING

With the arrival of the Seattle Kraken, I took the plunge and bought NHL 22 for PlayStation 5. And wouldn't you know it, in "Be a Pro" mode you can start your create-a-player's fledgling career playing for the Spokane Chiefs. While the game's fast-paced action can feel a touch wonky at times since puck control and shooting are all done with the right stick rather than buttons, it was still quite delightful trying to lead the Chiefs to a Memorial Cup. There are enough other modes (Ultimate Team, Franchise, etc.) and styles of play from simulation to arcade-with-mascots to make the game a worthy plunge for longtime or newbie puck-heads. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

TIME TO HELP

Artists in Spokane have no greater advocate than Karen Mobley. She served as arts director for the City of Spokane (aka leader of the Spokane Arts Commission) from 1997-2012; continues to consult with groups like Spokane Arts, ArtsWA and the Spokane Public Facilities District; and somehow still finds time to work on her own artwork, too. Oh, and did I mention she published a book of poetry in 2020? Spokane Arts' lifetime achievement award is even named after her, for Pete's sake! The woman is the real deal. Like so many artists, Mobley is self-employed, which made a recent breast-cancer diagnosis all the more distressing. While she has a long battle ahead, the community is rallying to help her with health care costs. You can help, too, by donating to a fund to help her through. Visit gofundme.com and search for "Help Karen Mobley with Sick Leave." (DAN NAILEN)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Nov 19:

ADELE, 30. Get your tissues ready, as vocal powerhouse Adele returns with more emotionally devastating odes on her first new album in six years.

BRIAN WILSON, At My Piano. Let Brian Wilson function as your in-home piano bar, as he reimagines classic Beach Boys songs as calm compositions for solo piano.

ANGEL HAZE, Girl with the Gun. The sharp-tongued biracial rapper delivers more blunt over thumping beats on her first studio set since 2015. (SETH SOMMERFELD)