New art in Riverfront Park, Inside the Mind of a Con Artist; plus, new music!

Dean Davis photo

SHADOW & LIGHT

The newest piece of public art in Riverfront Park was unveiled last week. "THE SEEKING PLACE" by Coeur d'Alene artist Sarah Thompson Moore is a large-scale installation of perforated aluminum panels, inspired by the magnificent basalt columns scattered across the Inland Northwest's landscape. In sunlight, the installation casts lovely shadows on the ground, and at night it's also illuminated from above. Next time you visit the park, seek out "The Seeking Place" near the Pavilion, on a grassy area called the Central Green just north of the orange bridge. The maze-like, interactive installation was funded by Riverfront's redevelopment bond and Spokane Rotary 21. Coming up next, "Stepwell" by Meejin Yoon, a massive interactive sculpture inspired by Expo '74, will be installed on West Havermale Island. (CHEY SCOTT)

INSIDE JOB

One day they were on top of the world, the next they were on law enforcement's most wanted lists: Art forger Shaun Greenhalgh, celebrity impersonator Christophe Rocancourt, and financial swindler and Polish singer Jan Lewan. INSIDE THE MIND OF A CON ARTIST profiles the masterminds behind capers too big and too complex for most of us to even consider. The docuseries was released in early 2022 and features an uber-stark setting, heightening the drama that slowly unravels, like the stories themselves. Find the series on Curiosity Stream. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Oct. 28:

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD, CHANGES. This is the Australian psych rock shredders' 21st album in the past decade. Heck, it's the group's third LP in the month of October 2022 (!!!). Needless to say, the band is prolific.

SHOW ME THE BODY, TROUBLE THE WATER. The New York City hardcore punk band creates the kind of noise that makes you want to sweat out some of your stress in a mosh pit.

NEIL DIAMOND, A NEIL DIAMOND CHRISTMAS. Now that I think about it, "Far, we've been traveling far / without a home, but not without a star" basically already is a Christmas lyric. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

