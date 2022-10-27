The post-pandemic era brought expanded online and in-store options to the Green Nugget

click to enlarge Chiana McInelly photo The Green Nugget has stores in Spokane and Pullman.

Though the company recently expanded to Pullman, the Green Nugget continues to operate like a hyper-local, solo business.

"I think for us, it's just that the Green Nugget is really a Spokane store. We've been kind of a standalone, like the quiet one in the back, not gimmicky, but I think we've definitely proven that we can stand with the big guys," says Martina Graves, the dispensary's marketing director.

Located just east of Division Street on Francis Avenue, the Green Nugget has been aiming to provide value without unnecessary flash since 2015. Like most dispensaries in the region, they offer daily deals with names like Monday Funday or Wax Wednesday, which offer at least 20 percent off of specific product categories.

More than their daily deals, however, the Green Nugget is known for its monthly blowout sale events known as Dank Dayz.

During these events, consumers can expect even sweeter deals than they would find daily, with sales items all over the store, and not limited to any specific category. They also provide consumers with a chance to meet the people behind the products. After two-plus years of pandemic restrictions getting in the way, Dank Dayz once again features vendors and brand representatives in store.

"We've been having a vendor day every day of Dank Dayz for the last two months. We're excited to get people back in here — everybody talking about their grows — and give customers a chance to ask them some questions about their products," Graves says.

One perk of being a standalone store is having less inventory to track, even as the Green Nugget looks to expand south to Pullman. That means always knowing what is, or is not, in stock.

"If it's out there advertised, we're gonna have it for you," Graves says.

The pandemic put a damper on Dank Dayz, but it also increased focus on the store's web presence.

"It used to be just come in, meet your budtender, look at the bud. Now, it's really important for us to have the proper photos online, all the information that our customers want," Graves says. "They need to see our entire inventory online so they know that what they come in to buy is exactly what they want." ♦

The Green Nugget • 322 E. Francis Ave. • Open Mon-Sat 8 am-11:45 pm, Sun 8 am-10 pm • thegreennugget.com • 509-309-2130