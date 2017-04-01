THIS WEEK: 1984, White Mystery, and Unconventional Beauties
White Mystery headlines Friday at the Baby Bar
Just like that we're in April. And there was much rejoicing! There are plenty of entertaining options for you in our event listings and Staff Picks, so dig in and find some fun.
Here are some highlights of the week ahead:
Monday, April 3
FOOD & DRINK | Yup, it's spring break for the public schools this week, so why not keep them learning while having fun at the same time? Spring Break Cooking Camp at Second Harvest Food Bank will have your young'uns making you meals in no time.
Tuesday, April 4
FILM | Fun fact: the Eurythmics-led soundtrack to the film version of 1984 is an under-appreciated gem. Hear it for yourself when you step into George Orwell's dystopian nightmare, one that seems more true to life every day. It plays at the Garland Theater tonight. Here's a look at the film:
THEATER | Noises Off!kicks off another weekend of door-slamming, sardine-slinging antics at the Spokane Civic. Read our story about the production here.
LIVE BANDS | Avant-garde jazz experimenter and the polished pop craftsman — there are two sides to Marco Benevento, and you'll probably get a bit of both at The Bartlett tonight. Here's a little sample:
LIVE BANDS | Life During Wartime is a Talking Heads tribute band, but the real key to this show is local openers Super Sparkle, delivering the pop-rock goodness to kick things off for this KYRS benefit at The Big Dipper.
Saturday, April 8
WORDS | Join authors Kris Dinnison, Brie Spangler and Whitney Gardner for a reading and discussion of books celebrating the unconventional beauties in our society.