Events: Indoorsy Season

Harlem Globetrotters

Basketball has had a big year with Caitlin Clark dominating all aspects of the sport and our very own Gonzaga Bulldogs putting forth their best efforts as always. Still if you're a bit tired of the sameness each game brings, the Harlem Globetrotters are sure to wow you and give you a new appreciation for the sport as a whole. Witness world record-breaking trick shots, incredible slam dunks and wild stunts as the Globetrotters do what they do best: impress a crowd of basketball-lovers. Mon, Jan. 27 from 7-9 pm, $31-$117, Spokane Arena, spokanearena.com

Spokane Lunar New Year

About a month after the Gregorian calendar New Year comes the Chinese Lunar New Year. This year's local Lunar New Year celebration features cultural dances, an Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander business expo and other events — many take place in the Spokane Convention Center, but various performances can be found all around downtown Spokane. And there will be fireworks, starting at 7 pm! Visit the following link for a full schedule of celebratory events. Sat, Feb. 1 from noon-7 pm, free, all ages, downtown Spokane. spokaneunitedwestand.org

The Chocolate Affair

I think we can all agree that there's hardly anything better than a piece of decadent chocolate. Combine that with supporting small, local businesses and you've got a recipe for greatness. Wander through some of Coeur d'Alene's downtown business with friends, family or a loved one and sample an assortment of locally hand-crafted sweet treats while also tasting wines along the way. After tasting 16 bite-sized treats, your sweet tooth will be satisfied and you'll be filled with the warmth of all that hospitality. Sat, Feb. 8 from 2-6 pm, $25-$40, downtown Coeur d'Alene. cdadowntown.com

Inlander Restaurant Week

Save your appetite for this year's Inlander Restaurant Week! Each year, more than 100 restaurants invite the community to try out three courses of their finest culinary creations. From fine dining to more casual fare, every facet of the local culinary scene is represented in this weeklong celebration of all things food. Whether you decide to indulge in new flavors or revisit old favorites, you'll have plenty of decisions to make as you peruse menus from Spokane and North Idaho, with options that check in at $25, $35, or $45. If all of that sounds good, I just have one question for you: Are you hungry? Feb 27-March 8, daily, $25-$45. inlanderrestaurantweek.com