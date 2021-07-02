Council members say tensions between them and the Woodward administration have never been higher

"A five-minute update isn't going to ask too much," Councilwoman Lori Kinnear said at Thursday's study session. "It's very frustrating. Our community members are suffering, and they don't have that certainty of 'Am I going to get some rental relief?...' and I don't think the administration understands the severity of this."

Lately, this kind of frustration has become commonplace for council members. It's not even the only example of the City Council feeling stonewalled by the Woodward administration in the last week.

While Woodward administration spokesman Brian Coddington cites a tight timeline as reason for the canceled presentation, Beggs notes that the presentation has so far not been rescheduled.

As during the roughest moments of the Condon administration, Councilwoman Karen Stratton says she's heard that "employees feel like they're stuck between council and administration," and she suggests that some employees have been restricted from talking to council members.

Woodward, however, disagrees with the contention that her administration's relationship with the council has become more disagreeable.





"I haven't seen a change at all," Woodward tells the Inlander. "I have great relationships with the council."





But multiple council members suggested that the change was obvious.

"It’s very clear that the tensions are the highest they’ve been since I’ve been on council," says Councilman Michael Cathcart.

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo City Council members were not invited to this June 3 press conference on the city's homelessness strategy.

"A lot of what's going on here is there are new people," Beggs says. "They don't understand the culture of how we've worked together before."



Still, he says he can't tell whether Perkins is responsible for the change in tone or whether he's responding to a new directive from the mayor.

after the ordinances already went into law.



"She had never complained about it before," Beggs says, "And when I talked to her about it, she shared with me that what she really wanted to do was demonstrate a contrast between her and the City Council."



Indeed, when the mayor held a press conference about her homelessness strategy in June, Beggs noticed that not only had the councilmembers not been invited, but the conference had been scheduled during their Thursday study session. They couldn't go if they wanted to. He says the first evidence that the mayor's strategy had changed came in May, when the mayor sent the council letters about how she wasn't going to sign recent council ordinances concerning greenhouse gases and electric vehicles. Her letter, Beggs says, had come after the ordinances already went into law.

Inlander asked why council hadn't been invited. "These are operational things. These are the things I'm in charge of doing. That's why I'm in here today."



Last month, Beggs said that he asked the administration about the apparent snub, but couldn't get a clear answer.



"My question to the mayor's office is, do you want to collaborate or not?" Beggs said. "Just let us know so we can set our expectations."

That tension was further inflamed w hen Cupid Alexander, Woodward's neighborhood services director, resigned last month. Alexander left with a flurry of criticism against Perkins, accusing the city administrator, among other things, of stonewalling him and refusing to respond to important emails.



City Council members cited similar experiences.

"We're collaborating continuously with City Council, and I'm very, very thankful for their support," Woodward said when the Inlander asked why council hadn't been invited. "These are operational things. These are the things I'm in charge of doing. That's why I'm in here today."

"Johnnie Perkins has asked us to please copy him on information requests so that he can make sure that they get to us timely," Beggs says. "We have been copying him, and nothing is getting to us timely."

didn't "disrupt" the mayor's housing and homelessness plans, "as other entities were prepping to attack" it.

City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson says she's making efforts to keep trusting the Woodward administration, but has been concerned with examples of them "not being transparent with information."



"The honeymoon might be over," she says.

In a statement to the Inlander, Woodward administration spokesman Coddington writes that the decision to bump the issue to the fall was decided "in recent conversations between the City Administrator and the Council President."



"I was not part of that decision and would not have agreed to it due to the current housing crisis," Beggs countered when the Inlander asked if Coddington's account was accurate.





Cathcart says he hears from councilmembers frustrated with the administration, and members of the administration frustrated with the council. "I just want to get stuff done, and everyone is fighting," Cathcart says. Beggs says the shift in the relationship between the City Council and the mayor has only been in the last two months, coinciding with Perkins' becoming city administrator. In fact, in one email Alexander forwarded to the city, he alleged that the administration had intentionally been holding back a homelessness report from the city council so it didn't "disrupt" the mayor's housing and homelessness plans, "as other entities were prepping to attack" it. While that report has since been released — contradicting Woodward's claim that the report concluded there wasn't a need for more homeless shelter space — Beggs says the council still has questions about the city's homeless shelter data that haven't been answered, despite the council asking repeatedly. In another recent incident, a council initiative, months in the works, was suddenly stopped dead.