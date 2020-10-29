On the Street

What is your favorite scary story and why?

click to enlarge comment1-1.jpg-2f0a31c6756e61c8.jpg

Nicole Goes: The Purge... because the future of our democracy hinges on this year's election.

Chuck Tingstad: The Old Testament. After that, The Shining movie.

Elizabeth Anne: Lore Podcast always has great spooky stories! Plus Aaron Mahnke's 13 Days of Halloween is some of the most terrifying storytelling I've heard.

Michael Climu: My wife and I just finished The Haunting of Bly Manor and it's good. A good podcast to check out for short horror stories is Pseudopod.

Dane Anderson: Many favorites but Marianne on Netflix really impressed me! It's a French series but the spook-level is fantastic, the soundtrack is great, and there were some serious It vibes with the "small-town kids growing up and then returning to destroy the evil they stumbled upon" (no spoilers, don't worry!). For more "family-friendly" spooky, you can never go wrong with Over the Garden Wall.

Matthew Weaver: Christina's Ghost by Betty Ren Wright appears to be for young readers, but do not be fooled. It has one of the most harrowing scenes ever to be found in literature. Utterly terrifying.

Larry Cebula: The Art of the Deal. Chilling

Brendan Flynn: Favorite scary book is the Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark treasury by Alvin Schwartz.

Kelsey Johnston: I still love The Blair Witch Project.

Fred Putzeys: 1984 because it's coming true.

Rachele Nichols: Stephen King's Pet Cemetery. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

Tags

Trending

Local restaurant owners form Spokane Hospitality Coalition to help the industry make it through the winter
With the release of his new LP, we run down Bruce Springsteen's 10 best studio albums
Colleges like WSU and EWU went online to avoid the coronavirus — but the virus found them anyway
Fiction: The House on Residence Street
Zombies, witches and Adam Sandler: A rundown of the best and worst new horror films you can stream now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Peeps

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Now Would be a Good Time to Acknowledge the Pandemic

By Gary Crooks

At least President Trump has the Spokesman-Review's endorsement.

On the Street

On the Street

If we ever want to fix anything, we'll first need to find some common ground

By Michael Allen

Those who point the finger at Speaker Nancy Pelosi need to know that the House passed a stimulus bill in May, and Sen. Mitch McConnell has sat on it all summer.

A new Trump fairy tale starring the New York Post, Hunter Biden and brain science

By Steven A. Smith

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, at an event in Washington, May 5, 2018.
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

No-Li owner talks about the importance of community and giving back

By Derek Harrison

No-Li owner talks about the importance of community and giving back

Readers respond to increasing rent in Spokane; safety under current city leadership

A large, new apartment development in Spokane Valley.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Spo-Candy Crawl

Spo-Candy Crawl @ River Park Square

Through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 29- 4, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation