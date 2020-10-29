Nicole Goes: The Purge... because the future of our democracy hinges on this year's election.

Chuck Tingstad: The Old Testament. After that, The Shining movie.

Elizabeth Anne: Lore Podcast always has great spooky stories! Plus Aaron Mahnke's 13 Days of Halloween is some of the most terrifying storytelling I've heard.

Michael Climu: My wife and I just finished The Haunting of Bly Manor and it's good. A good podcast to check out for short horror stories is Pseudopod.

Dane Anderson: Many favorites but Marianne on Netflix really impressed me! It's a French series but the spook-level is fantastic, the soundtrack is great, and there were some serious It vibes with the "small-town kids growing up and then returning to destroy the evil they stumbled upon" (no spoilers, don't worry!). For more "family-friendly" spooky, you can never go wrong with Over the Garden Wall.

Matthew Weaver: Christina's Ghost by Betty Ren Wright appears to be for young readers, but do not be fooled. It has one of the most harrowing scenes ever to be found in literature. Utterly terrifying.

Larry Cebula: The Art of the Deal. Chilling

Brendan Flynn: Favorite scary book is the Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark treasury by Alvin Schwartz.

Kelsey Johnston: I still love The Blair Witch Project.

Fred Putzeys: 1984 because it's coming true.

Rachele Nichols: Stephen King's Pet Cemetery. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.