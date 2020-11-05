On the Street

How will your family's holiday gatherings be different this year due to the pandemic?

click to enlarge comment1-1-b20d2b5cc69deb64.jpg

Laurie Marie Carlson: Fam didn't want to be together so I am going to a Mexico beach til December.

Anna Beer: Since we're a high-risk family and have high-risk extended family members, it's not worth the risk. For the computer-savvy family side, we will probably do a Zoom Thanksgiving/Christmas. For the grandparents, we will drive by and visit outside for a bit (with masks) and exchange baked goods/gifts. It definitely won't be the same, but we'd rather err on the side of caution.

Stephanie Johnson: We won't be doing anything differently this Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Steve Warner: Won't be any different whatsoever.

Alicia Davies: We are going to fly cross-country to see family we haven't seen in a year, but instead of flying out of Spokane and taking a connecting flight we are going to rent a car, drive to Portland and take a direct flight, hopefully minimizing the risk some.

Erin Horwath: Not having the big dinners for Christmas or Thanksgiving. Trying to squeeze pie and coffee in a short visit with my dad and grandmother. This sucks.

Blaise Barshaw: I haven't seen my family since March. It sucks, but I'm not going to risk anyone's health for the sake of an afternoon of visiting.

Nancy Titus: Won't change. I'm an essential employee, and I'll be working.

Heather Crandall: We won't be traveling to visit family or having family travel to visit us. We will be doing something small and laid-back at home.

Leslie Jean Amland: Definitely taking this time to have a more laid-back approach to the holidays. No formal dinners or plans. Just blankets, PJs, and extra snuggles on the couch during movie marathons. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

