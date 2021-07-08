Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Erin Georgen: If the Navy and the Pentagon don't know who is flying the aircraft their pilots have been encountering or how... even with all of their intelligence, data, and training... I mean the only possible answers left all feel pretty far out there, but I'm fascinated by the prospects.



Brandon Warren: It's just E.T.'s family. They've come to party.

Dale Damron: Free time, frisbees, and poor quality analog cameras.

William Smith: Perhaps we are someone's petri dish.

David Leeth: It's us from the future, recording history.

Neal Schindler: Idaho.

Brandon Hollee: It's hard for me to believe that we're alone in the universe. There very well could be other advanced civilizations that are capable of finding us but do not want to engage with us due to our quick to violence attitudes.

Julie Cochran: The universe is certainly capable of supporting intelligent life. The earth can be one of their studies, now and then, to observe the next great extinction and what not to do with a once viable planet.

Shane Mabrey: Given the size and age of the universe it's not unreasonable to suspect extraterrestrials.

Rachele Nichols: Drones of our adversaries... ♦